Texas Football: Draft Site Posts Update on Devin Duvernay's Draft Stock

As we inch our way closer to the 2020 NFL Draft, there are no shortage of projections and scouting reports for sports-starved fans to feast on during our current dearth of sporting events.

Draftwire recently released its scouting report on Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay, offering a breakdown of his skillset.

Says the website:

"He is a fluid athlete who does a solid job of flipping his hips and accelerating out of his breaks. His coordination is impressive, as he is able to make tough adjustments to the ball in high-pointing situations and change direction seamlessly as a route runner. Duvernay’s acceleration off the ball is noticeable, and his agility after the catch gives him plenty of upside. He excels at making defenders miss and has the spring in his step to make some flashy moves in space. His deep speed allows him to stretch the field pretty well as a vertical threat."

They weren't all complimentary though, detailing what they consider to be weaknesses.

"As a shorter receiver, Duvernay doesn’t have the length to play on the outside at the next level. His catch radius isn’t all that good, and his size makes him a bit of a liability when asked to go up and grab 50/50 balls. In addition to his lack of height, he also doesn’t do a great job of boxing out defenders, whether it be on a jump ball or in tight-window situations."

Our take

There was a major difference last year between what Duvernay was asked to do and what he's capable of. Yes, he looked like a smaller inside receiver who might struggle to get off press coverage, but much of that has to do with Texas' scheme, which sees the slot receiver spend a lot of time near the line of scrimmage. Anyone who saw Duvernay play in 2018 knows he's capable of playing on the outside and beating press coverage. While he's smaller than your prototypical outside NFL wideout, he's stronger than his frame would have you believe.

While there's a very good chance he falls to day three because of a strong draft class as indicated by this site, he's got all the skills to be an impact receiver sooner rather than later.