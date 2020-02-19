Texas Football: Earl Thomas Named Pro Football Talk's Top Safety of the Decade

Texas' Earl Thomas was named the decade's top safety by Pro Football Talk in a recent post.

The former Texas standout ranked ahead of Eric Weddle, Devin McCourty, Kam Chancellor, Eric Berry, Harrison Smith, Malcolm Jenkins, Trop Polamalu, Reggie Nelson and Charles Woodson on the list.

The article says:

"Thomas anchored the best secondary of the decade during his time in Seattle and has a Super Bowl ring to show for their efforts. Thomas was named a first-team All-Pro three times during his run in Seattle and made an impact across the board, but especially in the passing game. He ranks third among all players in interceptions since 2010 and his play with the Ravens this season shows that there will be more to come."

Thomas played at Texas from 2007-09 and started 27 games through his final two years after redshirting his true freshman season.

In 2009 he helped lead Texas to the BCS National Championship Game with eight interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He was a consensus All American and was the third defensive back taken after Eric Berry and Joe Haden in the 2010 NFL Draft.

He's a seven-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl Champion, three-time First-Team All-Pro and two-time Second-Team All-Pro selection.

He has 713 tackles, 72 pass deflections, 30 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns in his NFL career.

Thomas is part of a rich tradition of defensive backs at Texas, which has been given the nickname "DBU" over the years.