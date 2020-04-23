LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Sam Ehlinger Has High Praise for Former Teammates Heading into NFL Draft

Chris Dukes

Sam Ehlinger had plenty of compliments to dish out as some of his former teammates prepare for a life-changing weekend. 

Ehlinger was asked about the 2019 Texas senior class, in particular those players who could have a future in the NFL. 

When talking about the three players he shared a huddle with, Zach Shackelford, Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay, Ehlinger had this to say. 

"All three of those guys are high character hard working, incredible people," Ehlinger said. "On top of that, they're top-of-the-line athletes who are going to handle their business and do everything right." 

Ehlinger recalls learning from the trio of potential NFL Draft prospects when he got to the Forty Acres. 

"When I first came in the freshman those were those were three guys that were a year older that did everything right," he said. "They were the guys that everybody looks up to and their work ethic and things like that so any of those three guys random NFL team does pick them up. They will be gearing high character hardworking, unbelievable people with with incredible athletic abilities."

He didn't stop there, though. Ehlinger went on to praise safety and team leader Brandon Jones. 

"I roomed with Brandon so I got to know him extremely well. He's one of my best friends. He's a special human being. Obviously he's an incredible player on the football field, but off the football field he's even more special. 

"I've really enjoyed getting to know him, I love him to death."

Malcolm Roach's future in the NFL is a little murky as teams try to figure out whether he'll be a three-technique tackle or a defensive end in a 3-4 scheme, but wherever he ends up Ehlinger believes he'll make a positive impact. 

He's an incredible athlete, obviously, on the field," Ehlinger said. "Off the field, he's a great leader. He's a guy that is going to work hard and he's going to have fun while doing it. He brings a very positive energy."

 

