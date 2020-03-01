Texas Football: Watch Malcolm Roach's Impressive 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

Former Texas Longhorn Malcolm Roach ran a 4.84 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine on Saturday.

The time was among the fastest for defensive linemen invited to the combine. In addition, Roach put up 20 reps in the bench press event, recorded a 30-inch vertical jump and 114-inch broad jump.

Though we don't know for sure how he handled the interview portion of the process, Roach's history as a locker room leader makes him tailor-made for that part of the process.

“He’s outstanding in practice and he’s playing at a high level,” former Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando said last season. “I really think he’s a guy that’s elevated himself personally and professionally. He really helps us run the show out there defensively. He feels like ‘I’m the vet.’”

At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Roach's best football may still be in front of him. The Longhorns ran a 3-3-5 defense during his time of the Forty Acres and Roach believes he'll fit better in a traditional four-down-linemen scheme at the next level.

“We understood the reason why we were running what we were running,” Roach told the Fort Worth Star Telegram. “That style of play didn’t transfer to the NFL and the NFL didn’t understand what type of player this guy was. Or what type of player they would be getting because of the scheme we ran. I just feel 3-4 didn’t let us showcase our abilities the way we wanted to. But we understood why we were running it.