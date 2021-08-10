Longhorns Ehlinger Closing In On Starting QB Spot For Colts?

Former Texas Longhorns star quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been making waves early on in his first training camp with the Indianapolis Colts.

Earlier this month, oft-injured presumed starter Carson Wentz went down with a foot injury that will likely keep him out for up to 12 weeks, paving the way for Ehlinger and former Washington Huskie Jacob Eason to compete for the starting role in his absence.

By all accounts, Ehlinger has taken full advantage of that opportunity, earning first-team reps for the first time in Tuesday's practice for the Colts.

For now, it appears Eason is still holding onto the job after he was named the starter for the Colts' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

However, it appears Ehlinger is right on his heels, with Colts head coach Frank Reich revealing that, while Eason is slotted to start Sunday's game, Ehlinger and Eason are set to split first-team reps during the team's joint practices with the Panthers on Thursday and Friday.

Despite coming in as a sixth-round pick, Ehlinger, had already gone a long way in impressing Reich with his consistency and leadership qualities -- the same things that won him the starting job at Texas, and made him one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12.

“I’m really impressed with where Sam is,” Reich said. “Not only mentally, but whatever the ‘It’ factor is. It’s not too big for him. You can feel that. He’s got a presence about him. And he has instincts. You can just feel that he has good quarterback instincts. I told him (Tuesday) that it’s very apparent he understands how to keep the game simple. And that’s a big deal.”

While he may not have the arm strength that Eason has, Ehlinger does have enough arm strength to make any throw that the Colts would need him to make.

More than that, however, Ehlinger also brings the ability to make plays with his feet, which is something that NFL QB's are needing to do more and more in Today's game.

"Jacob has an elite arm,” Reich said. “They’re both athletic, but I think Sam is more of a runner. He proved that in college. He makes a lot of plays with his feet. Sam has a good arm but not the elite arm. So, he finds ways to get it done. And when you’re that kind of player, that’s what you do. He’s just very good at that.”

If Ehlinger can keep on this upward trajectory, he will have every opportunity to supplant Eason as the starter, and potentially get starting reps as deep into the season as late October or early November.

And by that point, if he has Colts rolling well enough, maybe even longer.

