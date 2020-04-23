LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns NFL Draft Profile: Devin Duvernay

Chris Dukes

Of all the Texas NFL Draft prospects, Devin Duvernay may be generating the most buzz going into the three-day event. 

The team's leading receiver in 2019, Duvernay produced gaudy numbers that included 106 catches for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns. 

He backed up his strong senior campaign with a stout showing at the NFL Combine where he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash.

Duvernay's combination of route running, speed and sure hands make him an intriguing prospect even in this receiver heavy draft.

Here's what NFL.com thinks of him:   

 "Duvernay made an instant impact (his freshman year), starting two of 12 games played, tying for the team lead with three receiving touchdowns (20 receptions, 412 yards, 20.6 average), and contributing as a kick returner (12 returns, 257 yards, 21.4 average). He did not provide as much production in his sophomore campaign (nine receptions, 124 yards, 13.8 average; four returns, 88 yards, 22.0 average on kick returns in 13 games, one start) but bounced back as a junior with 41 receptions for 546 yards (13.3 per) and four scores in 14 starts. Duvernay saved his best for last, turning in a first-team All-Big 12 effort as a senior by finishing in the nation's top five in receptions. Devin is a cousin of Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. His twin brother, Donovan, plays defensive back for the Longhorns."

Some mock drafts have him going as high as the second round while others see him falling all the way to the sixth round. We project somewhere in the middle, between rounds 3-4 for the Texas standout in what should be a steal for an NFL team. 

