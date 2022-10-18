Skip to main content

Former Longhorn Poona Ford Shines in Win over Arizona Cardinals

Poona Ford of the Seattle Seahawks gave Kyler Murray fits in Sunday’s victory.
Former Texas Longhorns Defensive Tackle shined in Sunday’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Ford of the Seattle Seahawks gave former Oklahoma Sooner Kyler Murray all kinds of problems.

Ford is now in his third season in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks. He has become their everyday starter at defensive tackle, and on Sunday he showed why. Ford had a sack on Murray and three tackles for loss.

At Texas Ford was always known for his big body and athleticism. In the burnt orange, Ford won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Now on the Seahawks, he is making explosive plays every Sunday.

Ford is one of four former Longhorns who currently play on the Seahawks. He joins punter Michael Dickson, safety Quandre Diggs, and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. Ford will be one of the main focal points moving forward for Seattle. Last week proved with Ford’s playmaking abilities the Seahawks can compete defensively.

Some other notable former Longhorn players also made impacts over the weekend.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks- Minnesota Vikings

Hicks had another elite performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He recorded eight tackles as well as a sack. In his eighth NFL season, Hicks has become an everyday linebacker. So far this season he has 55 tackles, 2 sacks, and an interception.

Defensive End Charles Omenihu- San Francisco 49ers

Omenihu was one of the few bright spots in the 49ers' defense this weekend. Against the Atlanta Falcons Omenihu racked up two tackles while also sacking quarterback Marcus Mariota. This season Omenihu has 11 tackles to go along with three sacks.

Defensive Back Adrian Phillips- New England Patriots

Phillips was once again a problem for opposing offenses Sunday. He recorded three more tackles and was all over the Cleveland Brown receivers. With the help of Phillips, the Browns were only able to muster 15 total points on one touchdown. So far in his eighth NFL season, Phillips has recorded 29 tackles, for one of the best defenses in the NFL. 

