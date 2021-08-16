Longhorns' Ehlinger Named Colts Starter For Preseason Game

August 17, 2021
Publish date:

Longhorns' Ehlinger Named Colts Starter For Preseason

After an impressive outing in his preseason NFL Debut, former Longhorns star Sam Ehlinger has been rewarded
Author:

Former Texas Longhorns star quarterback Sam Ehlinger has made waves early in his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts.

At the beginning of training camp, oft-injured starter Carson Wentz went down with a foot injury that will likely keep him out for up to 12 weeks, which paved the way for Ehlinger and former Washington Huskie Jacob Eason to compete for the starting role in his absence. 

And after his success in training camp, as well as his first preseason appearance, Ehlinger has taken full advantage of that opportunity, earning the start in the Colts second preseason game on Saturday against the Vikings.

While Eason started against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Ehlinger stole the show, bringing the Colts back from an 18-10 deficit to win 21-18. 

While he may not have the arm strength that Eason has, Ehlinger does have enough arm strength to make any throw that the Colts would need him to make. 

More than that, however, Ehlinger also brings the ability to make plays with his feet -- something he proved on Sunday. 

Ehlinger
Play
Longhorns in the pros

Numbers Bode Well For Longhorns Ehlinger In First NFL Action

The former Texas QB stacked up against the competition in his first game action with the Indianapolis Colts

cosmi 76
News

How'd Longhorns Ex Cosmi Grade Out for Washington in First Game?

"I really like what we got from Sam," WFT coach Ron Rivera said. "Sam needs to play, and that's the truth of the matter.''

NFL
Play
Football

He's No. 1? Longhorns' RB Bijan Robinson Projects as Top Breakout Star

Athlon Sports projects top-25 breakout running backs for 2021, praises Texas star Bijan Robinson

"Jacob has an elite arm,” Reich said. “They’re both athletic, but I think Sam is more of a runner. He proved that in college. He makes a lot of plays with his feet. Sam has a good arm but not the elite arm. So, he finds ways to get it done. And when you’re that kind of player, that’s what you do. He’s just very good at that.”

If Ehlinger can repeat his Sunday performance next week against the Vikings, and continue his impressive string of practices, he could very well be named the Colts' full-time starter for week one of the regular season.

And by that point, if he has Colts rolling well enough, maybe even longer.

