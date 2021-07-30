Texas Point Guard Matt Coleman Inks Deal With Sacramento Kings

The left-handed speedster will get a chance at an NBA roster spot as training camp begins

Former Longhorns point guard Matt Coleman has signed a training camp contract with the Sacramento Kings after going undrafted in Thursday night's 2021 NBA Draft, according to the Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo.

The announcement of Coleman's deal came in the early hours of Friday morning just under an hour after the conclusion of the draft. The exact details of the deal still unknown.

Three of Coleman's former teammates were selected in Thursday night's draft, as Kai Jones, Greg Brown III, and Jericho Sims all landed with NBA teams.

Once a beloved and dedicated floor-general for the Longhorns, Coleman will now get a chance to fulfill the dream of landing an opening-day roster spot. The training camp deal was the most likely route as Coleman, despite being an experienced four-year senior, was expected to go undrafted after being overlooked on most draft boards and mock drafts.

Prior to the draft, Coleman had workouts with the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Sacramento Kings. Take a look at LonghornsCounty.com's pre-draft analysis of the former Texas guard here.

His agency, Beyond Athlete Management, gave fans a first-look at Coleman in his new purple and grey threads.

This scenario is perfect for Coleman. This now sets him up with an opportunity to prove his talent and floor experience is ready for the NBA hardwood. It'll be nothing but an uphill climb from here, as he'll have to compete for a spot on the team with other flashy young guards that are already on the roster.

In fact, Coleman is almost a mirror-image of Kings starting point guard De'Aaron Fox, a left-hander who showcases lightning-quick speed in the open floor and has a unique knack for scoring despite his smaller frame.

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is the likely next step for Coleman. The on-court exposure will give Sacramento coaches and front office officials a chance to see what Coleman could bring to a budding team that has yet to burst onto the scene.

Regardless of what his NBA future might hold, the former Texas guard used four years on the Forty Acres to prove he can bring valuable skill to the professional level.

