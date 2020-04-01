Why Former Longhorn Eric Metcalf Should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Eric Metcalf wasn't just one of the greatest all-purpose backs of all time, he helped define the role for the modern NFL.

The only player in NFL history with more than 7,000 yards from scrimmage and 7,000 return yards, Metcalf ranks No. 16 all-time in all-purpose yards with 17,230. He also still holds all the receiving records for a running back at the University of Texas.

His pro career spanned 12 years and seven different NFL franchises. He was a three-time All Pro and Pro Bowler and a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

With all of those honors, there's still one thing that needs to be checked off the list, a gold jacket from the NFL Hall of Fame.

Why he deserves it

Special teams: Metcalf is one of the greatest returners - check that. Metcalf is one of the greatest special teams players of any kind in NFL history. He returned 10 punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns during his career and is one of those extremely special returners who could genuinely change the tone of the game with his presence. In 1994 he helped elevate the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs as legendary coach Bill Belichick found ways to maximize Metcalf's talents.

Catching the ball out of the backfield: Metcalf caught 541 passes for 5,572 yards and 31 touchdowns during his career. Those stats wouldn't be eye-popping in today's modern game, where running backs are a major part of the passing game, but back when Metcalf played the numbers were astounding.

“In Cleveland, I played for Bill Belichick when Bill was three-yards and a cloud of dust coach. When I see how he now uses James White for the Patriots, it drives me a bit crazy,” Metcalf told Dave Campbell's Texas Football in an interview. “If I played in today’s game with today’s rules I would have run wild."

He even moved out to play receiver during his time with the Atlanta Falcons, thriving in the Run-and-Shoot scheme to the tune of 104 receptions for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns in 1995.

Changing the game: Metcalf never fit into a traditional mold, but he was so talented he found ways to make a major impact anyway. In many ways, he created a new prototype for NFL running backs that came after him. Without Metcalf showing what a talented smaller back could do, one has to wonder if teams would have been inventive enough to find places for guys like Darren Sproles, Alvin Kamara or Christian McCaffery.

Will he get in?

One of the things holding Metcalf out of the Hall of Fame right now is the era in which he played. He was a part of the legendary 1989 NFL Draft that saw four of the five picks (Troy Aikman, Barry Sanders, Derrick Thomas and Deion Sanders) all go into the Hall of Fame. Fellow 1989 after Steve Atwater just got in this year.

Some might also look at his rushing stats as a drawback. Metcalf never gained more than 633 yards in a single season on the ground, a number that could hold back some traditionalists.

In 2019 Metcalf was one of 102 nominees for the Hall of Fame, but did not make the list of 28 semifinalists, much less the 16 finalists.

For now, it looks like the former Longhorn will have to play the waiting game, but when people look back on guys who left a lasting impression on the game, Metcalf's name should always come up.