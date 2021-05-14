Zalatoris on Spieth: 'A Couple of Ridiculous 30- or 40-Footers'

Right before Former Longhorns golfer Jordan Spieth fired a 9-under 63, Will Zalatoris told everyone what to expect

Former Texas golfer Jordan Spieth found himself paired with a familiar face during the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic — fellow Dallas native Will Zalatoris.

Zalatoris knew what to expect from Spieth during the first round.

“A couple of ridiculous 30- or 40-footers and maybe a chip-in per round and that’s kind of what you’re going to expect,” Zalatoris said.

He couldn’t have been more right on Thursday. Spieth lit up the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, firing a 9-under 63 to end the day in a first-place tie with J.J. Spaun.

Spieth drained five birdies on the first nine holes of the day, and the made two more birdies on the back nine. He wrapped up the round with an eagle on the par-5 18th hole.

Spieth is seeking his first win since the 2017 Open Championship and his playing his first event since The Masters. He pulled out of the Valspar Invitational after Spieth was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The former Longhorn is prepping for next week’s PGA Championship, being held at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. It’s the one major championship Spieth has not won yet.

Meanwhile, Zalatoris wrapped up a 2-under 70 while watching Spieth go off. Their other playing partner was another Dallasite and former Longhorns player, Scottie Scheffler. He finished 5-under for the afternoon.

