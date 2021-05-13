Sports Illustrated home
Texas Longhorns Freshman Forward Greg Brown To Enter 2021 NBA Draft

Texas Longhorns standout freshman forward Greg Brown announced his intentions to enter the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday
After a standout season in the burnt orange on the hardwood, Texas Longhorns freshman forward Greg Brown announced his intentions to enter the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday afternoon. 

"First off, I would like to thank the University of Texas for the historical year and all the great memories," Brown said in his announcement on Instagram. "I will cherish them forever. I have decided to chase my dreams and enter the 2021 NBA Draft and sign with BDA Sports."

Before arriving at Texas, Brown was named Mr. Basketball in the state of Texas, as well as winning the 2020 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year Award, and was a McDonald's All-American. 

In his lone season with the Longhorns under Shaka Smart, Brown averaged 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and one block, while shooting 42-percent from the field, and was named to both the Big 12 All-Freshman Team and the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team.

Brown becomes the third Longhorn to turn his attention to the NBA Draft, after big man Kai Jones and guard Matt Coleman announced the same intentions earlier this spring. 

Along with Jones Brown is currently projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, and has been mocked as high as a late lottery pick in some mock drafts.

