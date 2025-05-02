Xavier Transfer Explains Decision to Play for Louisville Over Texas Longhorns
After attending South Florida and Indiana State in his first two years in college, Ryan Conwell made his way to Cincinnati, Ohio for the 2024-25 season to play under Sean Miller at Xavier. Conwell averaged 16.5 points per game as a Musketeer and led the team in minutes.
When Miller took the Texas Longhorns job and Conwell jumped into the transfer portal to attend his fourth school in four years, Texas was seen as an immediate frontrunner, but it was the Louisville Cardinals that ended up securing the coveted rising senior.
"The style of play that Coach (Pat) Kelsey runs -- the five-out offense, fast pace, shoot a lot of threes and layups -- is definitely something I was looking towards," Conwell said in an interview with Field of 68.
Listed as a combo guard by 247Sports, Conwell was the fourth-ranked player in the portal at his position and the 17th overall. If he committed to Texas, Conwell would have joined forward Dailyn Swain and center Lassina Traore as Muskeeters-turned-Longhorns under Miller.
Instead, he will join forces with Kennesaw State transfer Adrian Wolley, Virginia transfer Isaac McNeely and five-star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. on a bolstered Louisville roster.
"My ability to play different positions and being able to be on and off the ball would be able to help Louisville and Louisville just being able to help me," Conwell said. "And I think the players that I'll be playing with as well, it'll all just come together well. So I am very excited about this upcoming season."
While securing Conwell would have further strengthened the Texas transfer class, Miller has put together a notable group anyway. In addition to Swain and Traore, former St. John's guard Simeon Wilcher, Purdue forward Camden Heide and Florida Atlantic center Matas Vokietaitis have signed with the Longhorns.
The current transfer class ranks 21st in college basketball, according to 247Sports. Miller's acquisitions will combine with the retained core of guards with Tramon Mark, Jordan Pope, Chendall Weaver and forward Nic Codie as well as four-star recruit John Clark to put Texas in a competitive position as the 20-year college head coach's era gets started in Austin.