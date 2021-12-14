Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Bronny James a Longhorn? Is it Time to Dream?
    Bronny James a Longhorn? Is it Time to Dream?

    One recruiting analyst believes the son of LeBron James has some interest in Texas, even though he isn't talking
    One recruiting analyst believes the son of LeBron James has some interest in Texas, even though he isn't talking

    Bronny James a Texas Longhorn? Well, that’s what one recruiting analyst thinks is a possibility.

    James, of course, is the son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James and currently plays for Sierra Canyon out in California. He isn’t the highest-ranked recruit in the Class of 2023, but that doesn’t mean he’s not on the minds of college programs everywhere.

    Who wouldn’t want the son of NBA royalty on their roster?

    James recently had 11 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two assists in a 65-52 victory over Perry High School, per Sports Illustrated. In attendance was 247Sports national basketball director Eric Bossi.

    Bossi noted that James isn’t talking to the media right now, but broke down what he saw on the court in his piece on Dec. 12, wrapping up the HoopHall West Tournament in Phoenix:

    ‘Standing about 6-foot-3, James has really started to mature physically and is starting to come into his own as a player. His jump shot looks good, he has deep range, he handles well enough to play some minutes at point and maybe the most pleasant development so far is how he is turning into a big-time defender.’

    Bossi also noted that because James isn’t talking to the media, he hasn’t released a list of schools that he’s interested in, or that are interested in him. But Bossi has his ear to the ground, and that’s where Texas came up:

    ‘He's still basically off-limits to the media and hasn't put out a school list, but some of the teams that he is believed to have interest in include Duke, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Texas among others.’

    So, if Bossi’s notes are right, the Longhorns at least have James’ attention.

    James is considered the No. 38 player in the 2023 class by 247Sports.com. He’s also reportedly sitting on standing scholarship offers from Duke and Kentucky, per SI.

    James has at least a year before he can sign with anyone. Plus, his options include going to the G League, which would mean bypassing college entirely, spending a year on the G League Ignite team and then entering the NBA Draft.

    But, at least for now, Chris Beard and the Longhorns can dream a little, right?

