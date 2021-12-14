Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
NCAAB
Bronny James Linked to Four College Hoops Programs, Recruiting Analyst Says

Author:

He isn't the top recruit in the 2023 class, but no current basketball prospect has received the same level of attention as Bronny James, eldest son of LeBron James.

The Sierra Canyon junior guard faces plenty of pressure, as the son of one of the greatest players in basketball history. He's developed into a very solid player and is coming off of a strong performance on Saturday.

James scored 11 points, adding five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in a 65–52 win over Perry High School (Gilbert, Ariz.). 

247Sports national basketball director Eric Bossi was on hand for the game, and came away impressed with James's all-around game, especially with his development as a "big time defender." In his report, he mentioned the buttoned-up nature of his recruitment but noted that four teams are believed to be in the mix to land him, if James goes the college basketball route after his high school career.

“He's still basically off limits to the media and hasn't put out a school list, but some of the teams that he is believed to have interest in include Duke, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas among others,” Bossi writes.

His 247Sports profile lists Duke, which he visited as a very young player with his AAU team, on his college list, along with Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina. In 2016, ESPN reported that James has standing scholarship offers from Duke and Kentucky. 

LeBron, an Ohio native and two-time Cavaliers star, is a longtime supporter of Ohio State athletics. The Buckeyes' potential involvement in Bronny's recruitment is no surprise as a result.

247's composite rankings have James slotted in as the No. 38 player and No. 6 combo guard in the 2023 class.

For more college basketball recruiting news, head over to SI All-American.

