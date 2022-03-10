Texas Blows 20-Point Lead, Falls 65-60 to TCU in Big 12 Tournament

The Longhorns played nearly perfect toward the end of the first half in Thursday's Big 12 quarterfinal against TCU. A chance at repeat conference titles was alive and well.

But despite winning both meetings over the Frogs in the regular season and holding a 20-point late in the first half, No. 22 Texas (21-11) couldn't stifle a furious TCU (20-11) comeback, as the Horns dropped their opening game of the conference tournament, 65-60.

Texas forward Timmy Allen led the Horns with 16 points, while TCU's backcourt duo of Mike Miles and Damion Baugh led the Frogs with 13 and 17 points, respectively. Miles had to rolled off in a wheelchair after suffering an ankle injury in the second half, but surprisingly returned and finished out the game.

The Frogs were the hot team to open up the game, building a 12-7 after a 10-0 run. Texas had six turnovers within the first five minutes.

But in a flash, the Horns built a 20-point lead toward the end of the half behind four-straight makes from deep. A 20-3 run in the last five minutes completely shifted momentum headed into the locker room. Texas led 40-22.



Six different Longhorns hit a 3-pointer in the first half, as Texas was a scorching 65 percent from the field. Allen operated well from midrange to lead all scorers with 10.

Micah Peavy led TCU with eight points off the bench against his former coach at Texas Tech last season, Texas coach Chris Beard. The Horns held Miles to just two points in the first half. An elite offensive playmaker, he's the only player in the Big 12 in the top six for points (15.1) and assists (four).

A 15-4 run by TCU to open up the half cut a 20-point Texas lead to nine. A quick spurt by the Frogs was expected, but the Longhorns seemed to have no response.

TCU forward Emanuel Miller put in five straight points, as the Frogs officially took back the lead at 53-52 right under the seven-minute mark. Despite seeing their best player wheeled off, TCU had managed to freeze the favored Longhorns.

A 3-pointer from Ramey gave the Horns some breathing room with a 59-55 lead. TCU big man Eddie Lampkin got hot though, as eight of his 10 points came in about 50 seconds to tie things up at 60-all with 40 seconds remaining.

He followed this up with a key defensive rebound after Texas guard Marcus Carr missed the potential game-tying shot in the closing seconds. A few free throws to close things was all it took to drown Texas' chance at a late comeback of their own.

TCU advances to play one-seeded Kansas Friday at the T-Mobile Center.

The Longhorns are eliminated from the Big 12 tournament and will await to see their seeding in the NCAA tournament. Texas' chance at a top-5 seed has now taken a severe hit with the loss.

