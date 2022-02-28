Skip to main content

How To Watch: No. 20 Texas vs. No. 10 Baylor In Final Erwin Center Outing

On Monday night, the Texas Longhorns will play their final game at the Frank Erwin Center. Here is how to watch and listen

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is set to take the floor at the Frank Erwin Center for the final time ever on Monday night when they host the No. 10 ranked Baylor Bears. 

The Horns will begin to play at the Moody Center next season. Before then, however, they will have a chance to end their 44-year stretch of basketball at the Erwin Center with a bang. 

Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears

Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears

Texas is currently 534–140 all-time at the arena.

Not only will the Longhorns be looking for the upset on Monday, but they will also be looking for revenge, coming off of an 80-63 loss in Waco in the previous matchup -- a performance in which Texas senior Courtney Ramey labeled his team "soft" in the game's aftermath. 

Despite their recent struggles, the Bears are as talented as just about anyone else in the country... at least according to Texas head coach Chris Beard. 

"Baylor is as good as anybody," Beard said before the first matchup between the two. "There's a handful of teams that really have a chance to win six games in a three-weekend tournament. I believe we are one of those teams. Baylor is definitely one of those teams. Worthy of being ranked number one for portions of the season."

The Longhorns and Bears are set to tip-off at 8 PM CT, with the game to be broadcast on ESPN. 

Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears

Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears

Here is how to watch and listen: 

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears

Current Records: No. 20 Texas (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) vs. Baylor (24-5, 12-4 Big 12)

ESPN's BPI: Baylor 52.5 percent chance to win

Date/Time: Monday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m. CT

Where: Frank Erwin Center (Austin, Texas)

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network – 104.9 The Horn

Live Stream: fuboTV

