Skip to main content

Christian Bishop Returning to Longhorns Next Season

The Creighton transfer made his presence felt in his first season with Texas

AUSTIN - Texas Longhorns forward Christian Bishop plans to return to the team next season, the senior said on social media Wednesday.

Bishop, who transferred to UT from Creighton last offseason, will use his extra year of COVID eligibility to help Texas gear up for another run to the NCAA tournament. His message to Texas fans left no doubt about his confidence level in the team moving forward.

USATSI_17795212

Christian Bishop

USATSI_17586236

Christian Bishop

USATSI_17586240

Christian Bishop

“This past season playing in the burnt orange with my brothers and Coach Beard has meant the world to me,” Bishop said. “That being said, I’m ready to work to take Texas Basketball to the Final Four.” 

The Longhorns’ chances of making it to the Final Four this season fell well short on Sunday in the Round of 32, as sixth-seeded Texas fell to third-seeded Purdue, 81-71. 

Bishop had the daunting task of matching up with Purdue big men Zach Edey and Trevion Williams on both ends of the court. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aaliyah Moore
Play
News

Longhorns Have More ‘A-Mo’ For Sweet 16

Aaliyah Moore's last three games are a signal that Texas has its most prized 2021 recruit ready for a potential Final Four push

By Matthew Postins40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago
Justin Eckhardt 3
Play
Baseball

No. 2 Longhorns Extend Baseball Winning Streak

A complete recap of Texas' midweek victory over Central Arkansas.

By Connor Zimmerlee13 hours ago
13 hours ago
USATSI_17940291
Play
Men's Basketball

Chris Beard Finalist for National Award

Beard led the Longhorns to a 22-12 record in his first season at the helm

By Zach Dimmitt13 hours ago
13 hours ago

He still managed to finish with 10 points and seven rebounds against the Boilermakers after putting up 11 points in Texas’ first-round win against Virginia Tech on Friday. 

bishop allen

Timmy Allen (left) and Christian Bishop

USATSI_17637104

Christian Bishop

USATSI_17563901

Christian Bishop

Bishop came up big for the Horns down the season's final stretch with the absence of forward Tre Mitchell, who unexpectedly left the team in mid-February due to personal reasons.

Bishop averaged seven points and 5.6 rebounds this season while shooting 60 percent from the floor.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Aaliyah Moore
News

Longhorns Have More ‘A-Mo’ For Sweet 16

Aaliyah Moore's last three games are a signal that Texas has its most prized 2021 recruit ready for a potential Final Four push

By Matthew Postins40 minutes ago
Justin Eckhardt 3
Baseball

No. 2 Longhorns Extend Baseball Winning Streak

A complete recap of Texas' midweek victory over Central Arkansas.

By Connor Zimmerlee13 hours ago
USATSI_17940291
Men's Basketball

Chris Beard Finalist for National Award

Beard led the Longhorns to a 22-12 record in his first season at the helm

By Zach Dimmitt13 hours ago
rori Harmon
News

Two Longhorns Among Top 25 NCAA Tournament Players

Texas women have two talented freshmen considered among the best players remaining in the women's tournament

By Matthew PostinsMar 23, 2022
download (3)
Football

Tight End Ja'Tavion Sanders Standing Out in Spring Practice

Texas Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is one player that has been standing out in Spring Practice

By Tomer BarazaniMar 23, 2022
rawImage
Football

Sarkisian Provides Texas Football Spring Practice Injury Update

Texas Football spring practice has begun; Here’s the latest injury update surrounding the team

By Tomer BarazaniMar 22, 2022
Quinn Ewers
Football

LOOK: QB Quinn Ewers Takes Part in His First Texas Longhorns Practice

The Longhorns will have a new man under center in 2022, and Quinn Ewers is aiming to leave his mark

By Matt GalatzanMar 22, 2022
Aarron Nixon 1
Baseball

GAME LOG: Longhorns Beat Central Arkansas 7-2 For Fifth Straight Win

Texas hosts Central Arkansas in a midweek contest at the Disch.

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 22, 2022