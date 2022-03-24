The Creighton transfer made his presence felt in his first season with Texas

AUSTIN - Texas Longhorns forward Christian Bishop plans to return to the team next season, the senior said on social media Wednesday.

Bishop, who transferred to UT from Creighton last offseason, will use his extra year of COVID eligibility to help Texas gear up for another run to the NCAA tournament. His message to Texas fans left no doubt about his confidence level in the team moving forward.

“This past season playing in the burnt orange with my brothers and Coach Beard has meant the world to me,” Bishop said. “That being said, I’m ready to work to take Texas Basketball to the Final Four.”

The Longhorns’ chances of making it to the Final Four this season fell well short on Sunday in the Round of 32, as sixth-seeded Texas fell to third-seeded Purdue, 81-71.

Bishop had the daunting task of matching up with Purdue big men Zach Edey and Trevion Williams on both ends of the court.

He still managed to finish with 10 points and seven rebounds against the Boilermakers after putting up 11 points in Texas’ first-round win against Virginia Tech on Friday.

Bishop came up big for the Horns down the season's final stretch with the absence of forward Tre Mitchell, who unexpectedly left the team in mid-February due to personal reasons.

Bishop averaged seven points and 5.6 rebounds this season while shooting 60 percent from the floor.

