Longhorns Land Commitment From New Mexico State Transfer Jabari Rice

Texas has landed an impact player for the 2022-23 season through the NCAA Transfer Portal

AUSTIN - Chris Beard and the Texas Longhorns Men's Basketball team lived and died by the NCAA Transfer Portal this past season, turning over the vast majority of their roster from the year before. 

Next season it appears to be much of the same story, with Devin Askew and Courtney Ramey already in the transfer portal, along with expected losses of the expected losses of Andrew Jones, Marcus Carr, Jase Febres, Tre Mitchell and Timmy Allen.

However, Beard has now managed to land an impact transfer into his program to help replace some of those losses, with New Mexico State guard Jabari Rice committing to the program on Tuesday afternoon

USATSI_17728187

"First I would like to thank God for waking me up every single day to have a chance at success," Rice said in a statement. "I want to thank Coach Jans, Anway, CB, Miller, Stubbs, DT, Owens, and all of Aggie Nation for believing in me until the end. Thank you to all the schools that showed love and interest to me.

USATSI_17614527

"Through this process, one thing I learned is 'only you are going to have to live with your decisions.' So with that being said, I will be coming home for my last year and joining the University of Texas. Throw the cards in and roll the dice because I'm BettingOn10."

USATSI_17702182

Last season with the Aggies, Rice averaged 11.9 points 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, while shooting 39 percent from the floor and 33.5 percent from three. Rice also averaged 13.2 points per game in 2020-21 and 12.8 points in 2019-20. He has shot as high as 38.8 percent from three in his career (2019-2020).

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 180 pounds, Rice is a native of Missouri City, Texas, and attended Fort Bend Marshall high school. Along with New Mexico State, Rice also held an offer from UMass and had an interest in Miami.

