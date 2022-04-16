Future Longhorn Dillon Mitchell Wins MVP at Jordan Brand Classic

Mitchell is the first Longhorn in the event since 2017

Future Texas Longhorn forward Dillon Mitchell headlines the short list of a talented 2022 Texas hoops recruiting class. And after his performance at this year’s Jordan Brand Classic in Chicago on Friday, he proved once again why Longhorn fans should get excited for next season.

Dillon Mitchell Mitchell was named the Jordan Brand Classic MVP after putting up 18 points in a 118-109 win for Team Air. He's the first MVP at the event after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Mitchell, a senior forward at prestigious Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL), is the 16th Longhorn to play in the event. Former Longhorns Mo Bamba and Matt Coleman III were both participants in 2017. Dillon Mitchell Mitchell has now competed in three invitationals in the last month, staking his claim as one of the best young players in the country. At the McDonald's All-American Game on March 29, he competed alongside future Longhorn guard Arterio Morris and earned the start, recording nine points, four rebounds, and two steals in a win for the East team. Chris Beard

Mitchell also played in the USA Nike Hoop Summit event in Portland last month. He had a game-high eight rebound and four assists while tacking on six points in a 102-80 victory for the USA team.

Mitchell was named to Sports Illustrated's All-American Second Team on Monday. Here's what SI had to say about the young star:

Mitchell was the long, wiry and skilled athlete that served as the toughest matchup for opposing defenses this season for Montverde Academy. Mitchell averaged 12.3 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and one steal for the Eagles this season. In the GEICO Nationals title game, he posted 17 points, 12 rebounds and three steals to help Montverde capture national title No. 6.

Mitchell signed with the Longhorns and coach Chris Beard on Nov. 10. He made his official visit to campus on Oct. 16 and gave fans a first look at what the future might hold for Texas hoops. He committed to the Longhorns over programs like Tennessee and Florida State.

