Basketball: SI All-American Second Team

In just its third year the SI All-American Boys Basketball Team features 15 of the top high school basketball players in the country broken up into three teams who have displayed exceptional dominance during the high school season.

Each player has exhibited a level of play this season that will make them a household name at the next level and beyond.

Today we unveil the Second Team.

We will reveal the First Team and Player of the Year on Thursday.

F: Mark Mitchell, Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.), 2022

College: Duke

Why He’s an SI All-American: Mitchell’s versatility is his greatest asset; he’s equally capable of dominating on the drive, knocking down perimeter shots or posting up and finishing in the lane. This season, Mitchell averaged 16 points, six rebounds and three assists a game for the Buffaloes, who held down the top spot in the SB Live/SI Power 25 for most of the regular season. Mitchell led all scorers at the McDonald’s All American game with 19 points.

SG: MJ Rice, Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.), 2022

College: Kansas

Why He’s an SI All-American: Rice led a talented group of stars at Prolific Prep averaging 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists a game. His unique blend of brute strength, athleticism and diverse skill set made for a headache of a defensive assignment all season. Rice took home MVP honors after leading the Crew to the prestigious Chick-fil-A Classic title in December.

F: Ron Holland, Duncanville (Texas), 2023

College: Undecided

Why He’s an SI All-American: Holland was an all-everything player for the Panthers this season, dominating in multiple areas and leading them to a 35-1 record and a state title. That was good enough to finish second in the final SB Live/Sports Illustrated Power 25. Holland’s dominance was a carryover of a dominant summer with Drive Nation (Texas) in the Nike EYBL and helping USA Basketball capture a gold medal.

SG: Jared McCain, Corona (Calif.) Centennial, 2023

College: Duke

Why He’s an SI All-American: McCain led the Huskies to a 33-1 record, averaging 16.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and four assists a game. That led to a No. 7 finish in the final SB Live/Sports Illustrated Power 25. His efficient stroke (40.6 percent from the three-point line) is his most potent offensive weapon, but McCain thrives as a playmaker, evident in the precise manner in which he ran the show for the Huskies. McCain also won the prestigious E16 Nike Peach Jam title last summer with Team Why Not (Calif.).

SF: Dillon Mitchell, Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 2022

College: Texas

Why He’s an SI All-American: Mitchell was the long, wiry and skilled athlete that served as the toughest matchup for opposing defenses this season for Montverde Academy. Mitchell averaged 12.3 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and one steal for the Eagles this season. In the GEICO Nationals title game, he posted 17 points, 12 rebounds and three steals to help Montverde capture national title No. 6.