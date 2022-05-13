Skip to main content

Longhorns Forward Dylan Disu Hints at Potential Return to Texas

Disu entered his name into the NBA Draft pool on April 27

Longhorns forward and recent NBA Draft entree Dylan Disu isn’t ruling out a return to Texas just yet.

Here’s what the 6-9, 225-pound Austin native told Texas coach Chris Beard, per a report from Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman Friday:

"If this NBA process doesn't take me to a certain place, then I'm committed to coming back to Texas,” Disu said.

Disu’s impressive length and athleticism makes him a raw prospect at the NBA level, but it’s unlikely that he’ll be drafted this year. A second-round prospect at best, he would benefit greatly from staying another year at Texas where he would definitely take on a bigger role than the 10.9 minutes per game he played mostly coming off the bench this past season.

Disu transferred to the Forty Acres last April after playing his first two seasons at Vanderbilt. He quickly made the decision to join Chris Beard's squad at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 season. He averaged 3.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor.

During his sophomore season at Vanderbilt, Disu was a dominant wing who excelled in the paint. He averaged 15 points per game and led the team in rebounding (9.2) and blocks (1.2).

After recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered during his sophomore Vanderbilt, Disu never found consistent playing time despite the Texas front court being short-handed during the back-half of the season

Should Disu be considered in the NBA Draft, he would bring a tenacious rebounding ability while providing a team with versatile defensive skills.

The deadline to withdraw names from the draft pool is June 13. The 2022 NBA Draft is on June 23.

