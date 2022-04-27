Texas Forward Dylan Disu Declares for NBA Draft

The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team potentially lost a major piece in the front court Wednesday, as junior forward Dylan Disu declared for the NBA Draft, per reports. Fellow Longhorn Andrew Jones also declared for the draft Wednesday.

The 6-9 forward can still maintain his college eligibility. Much like former Longhorn Courtney Ramey did last offseason, Disu can withdraw his name from the draft pool if he wants to wait another season. He has not entered his name into the transfer portal.

Dylan Disu

Disu transferred to the Forty Acres last April after playing his first two seasons at Vanderbilt. A native of Austin, he quickly made the decision to join Chris Beard's squad at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 season. He averaged 3.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor.

During his sophomore season at Vanderbilt, Disu was a dominant wing who excelled in the paint. He averaged 15 points per game and led the team in rebounding (9.2) and blocks (1.2).

Playing just 10.9 minutes per game this season after recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered during his sophomore Vanderbilt, Disu never found consistent playing time despite the Texas front court being short-handed during the back-half of the season.

Chris Beard

He scored a season-high 14 points in back-to-back games in late December but failed to reach double digits the rest of the season.

Should Disu be considered in the NBA Draft, he would bring a tenacious rebounding ability while providing a team with versatile defensive skills.

The deadline to withdraw names from the draft pool is June 13. The 2022 NBA Draft is on June 23.

