Longhorn Women Pull Away from Jackson State For Victory

The No. 15 Texas Longhorns won their second straight game, defeating Jackson State, 78-64, to move the women’s basketball team to 5-1 on the season.

The Longhorns had a hard time building a substantial lead on the Tigers, as they were up 38-32 at the break. The Longhorns were short-handed once again, as they were still without starting forward Aaliyah Moore, highly-touted freshman Kyndall Hunter and transfer guard Kobe King-Hawea, all of which were out with injuries.

But Texas pulled away from the Tigers (1-3) in the fourth quarter.

Lauren Ebo had one of her best games so far this season with 14 points and seven rebounds. Aliyah Matharu added 13 points. Rori Harmon scored nine points and had a team-leading six assists.

Jariyah Covington led Jackson State with 16 points.

Texas will be in action on Sunday in College Station when they take on Texas A&M in the final game of the Big 12-SEC Challenge. It will be the final regular-season matchup between Texas head coach Vic Schaefer and Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair. Schaefer used to work for Blair at both Arkansas and Texas A&M before he took the head-coaching job at Mississippi State. Before that, in the early 1990s, they faced off as head coaches at Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin, respectively.

The following week Texas waits six days to host Idaho on Dec. 11, followed by an eight-day break before a neutral site game with Arizona on Dec. 19 in Las Vegas in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

