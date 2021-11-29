Where Are the Longhorn Basketball Teams Ranked?

The Texas Longhorns’ men’s and women’s basketball teams remained in their respective AP Top 25 polls, released on Monday.

The Longhorn men (4-1) came in at No. 7, while the women (4-1) came in at No. 15.

The men, who were No. 8 last week, enjoyed a 1-0 week, defeating Cal Baptist, 68-44, as the Longhorns wrapped up the Abe Lemons Classic. Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones each had 15 points, while Courtney Ramey and Christian Bishop each had 12 points.

Texas returns to the floor on Monday night when they host Sam Houston in the Longhorns’ former home, Gregory Gymnasium, a game in which only Texas students can attend. The Longhorns then return to the Erwin Center on Friday to host UT-Rio Grande Valley.

The Longhorn women, who were No. 14 last week, also played just one game last week, an 83-42 win over CSU. In that contest, the short-handed Longhorns got a career-high 19 points from Deyona Gaston. Three different Longhorns sat out the game with injuries — forward Aaliyah Moore, guard Kyndall Hunter and guard Kobe King-Hawea.

The Texas women host Jackson State on Wednesday and then head to College Station on Sunday to face Texas A&M in a Big 12-SEC Challenge game. Longhorns coach Vic Schaefer worked for Texas A&M coach Gary Blair at both Arkansas and Texas A&M before taking the head-coaching job at Mississippi State in 2012. This will be their final regular-season meeting, as Blair is retiring at the end of this season.

