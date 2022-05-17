Skip to main content

2023 March Madness Predictions: Longhorns Earn No. 4 Seed

The sixth-seeded Longhorns lost to third-seeded Purdue in the Round of 32 this March

The Texas Longhorns are no stranger to the NCAA Tournament, though it might seem that way given the program's heavy lack of postseason success over the last decade or so.

Following a 22-12 regular season in the first year under Chris Beard, Texas earned a No. 6 seed in this year's tournament. The first tournament win in seven years came in the first round against No. 11 Virigina Tech, but the Horns were sent home in the Round of 32 after a 81-71 loss to No. 3 Purdue.

Now in the offseason, Texas' roster has already started to change, but there remains hefty optimism headed into year two under Beard. ESPN provided an updated look at the projected 2023 March Madness bracket Tuesday and has the Longhorns in the mix next March as a No. 4 seed in the East region.

bishop allen

Timmy Allen (left) and Christian Bishop

carr pass

Marcus Carr

beard and carr

Marcus Carr (left) and Chris Beard

The Longhorns are projected to matchup with No. 13 Towson in Albany, New York. In Texas' region are teams like UConn, Purdue, Texas A&M, and national runner-up from this past season, North Carolina.

What we do know is this: The Longhorns will begin the season at home against the UTEP Miners of Conference USA on Nov. 7 and then host the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Nov. 14. It's currently unknown if Texas will have a game scheduled in between the two.

The Longhorns will wrap up the home-and-home series with Gonzaga that began during the second game of this past season. Texas fell 86-74 to the Bulldogs in Spokane on Nov. 13 but will have a chance at revenge.

The rest of Texas' schedule should be released sometime this summer.

Carr Beard

Marcus Carr (left) and Chris Beard

bishop dunk

Christian Bishop

beard pic

Chris Beard

