Texas Guard Marcus Carr Says He's Returning Next Season

The dominos on Chris Beard's roster have continued to fall in recent days

Texas Longhorns point guard Marcus Carr will return to the Forty Acres for another season, the Toronto native announced Friday. The announcement comes just two days after Texas forward Timmy Allen said he will return for next year.

Carr, who transferred from Minnesota last offseason, set a career-high in games played (34) and starts (32) this past season. He served as Chris Beard's primary floor general, but saw his numbers shrink compared to his days with the Golden Gophers. The Longhorns' offense just had too many mouths to feed.

Despite splitting time with an elite backcourt that included Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey, Carr was still Texas' second-leading scorer (11.4) and leading assist man (3.4 while playing a team-high 30.9 minutes per game.

Benny Sieu, USA Today Marcus Carr (left) and Chris Beard Denny Medley, USA Today Marcus Carr Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman Marcus Carr

The Toronto native was arguably the most coveted transfer last offseason and arrived in Austin with huge expectations. Carr had his fair share of ups-and-downs during his first season as a Longhorn, but brought his best when it counted.

In his first NCAA tournament appearance, Carr posted 15 points and nine assists against Virginia Tech and had 23 points and seven assists in Texas' second-round loss to Purdue.

With the departure of Ramey, Jase Febres, and Devin Askew, who entered the portal on Tuesday, the Texas backcourt will have a whole new look this upcoming season. Along with talented freshmen Arterio Morris and Rowan Brumbaugh, newest Longhorn and New Mexico State transfer Jabari Rice will fill out the backcourt alongside Carr.

Now Texas awaits a decision from Jones, who is eligible to come back for a seventh and final year on the Forty Acres.

