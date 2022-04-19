Skip to main content

Longhorns Guard Devin Askew Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Longhorns guard Devin Askew announces that he will transfer from the University of Texas after just one season

On Tuesday morning, guard Devin Askew announced on Instagram that he will be transferring from the University of Texas. Askew averaged just 2.1 points under coach Beard in his one season with the Horns.

Here’s his full statement:

I would like to start by thanking the University of Texas for giving me the opportunity to come and play the game I love. To my teammates, I wouldn’t have gone to battle with anyone else on the court, and I can’t express how much I appreciate everyone of you.

I’d like to also thank coach Beard and the entire coaching staff for providing me with their support and guidance this past year. You allowed me to grow as both a basketball player and as a man.

After much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.

Coming out of high school, the 6-foot-3 195-pound guard (Mater Dei high school in California) was one of the most sought after recruits in the entire country, fielding offers from Louisville, Kentucky, Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Duke, Michigan, Texas, Texas Tech, Villanova, Ohio State, and Memphis, among many others.

This is the second time Askew has decided to transfer. He played his freshman season with the Kentucky Wildcats, where he averaged 6.5 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 29 minutes per game, shooting 35.4-percent from the floor in 25 games.

Chris Beard will now have to go back and rebuild the roster once again to make up for the expected losses of Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey, Marcus Carr, Tre Mitchell, Jase Febres, and Timmy Allen.

