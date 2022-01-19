Texas Men Steady As No. 6 Seed in Bracketology

Skip to main content

Texas Men Hold Steady As No. 6 Seed in ESPN Bracketology

Longhorns are part of an 8-bid Big 12, a conference that now has the most bids in ESPN's 'March Madness' field

The Texas Longhorns remained a No. 6 seed in the most recent 68-team Bracketology field published by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi on Tuesday.

Texas has been in Lunardi’s field since the start of the season. This time, he has Texas playing No. 11-seeded Murray State in the East Region, with the Sweet 16 being held in Philadelphia. Lunardi projects Texas’ first- and second-round games will be in Pittsburgh.

Lunardi releases daily updates via Twitter, but he released a full 68-team field twice a week.

While Lunardi isn’t the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, his Bracketology is closely followed and gives the Longhorns, who were facing Kansas State on Tuesday evening, and their fans a sense of where they fit in.

Head coach Chris Beard is trying to get the Longhorns to the NCAA Tournament in his first season as head coach. He is also hoping to get the Longhorns past the first round for the first time since 2014.

Texas is part of an eight-bid Big 12 in this version, with TCU becoming the most recent team to make the field. Kansas State and Oklahoma State are the only two Big 12 teams that are not in the field, and Oklahoma State is not eligible for the tournament this season.

How the bracket looks for the Big 12 as of now:

Midwest Region (Chicago)

No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 15 Princeton

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 New Mexico State

East Region (Philadelphia)

Recommended Articles

Isaiah Neyor
Play
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Wyoming Transfer WR, Texas Native Neyor Visiting Austin

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
USATSI_17222290
Play
Football

Longhorns in the NFL: Divisional Round Preview

The Texas Longhorns still have several former players alive in the NFL playoffs as they enter the second weekend of the postseason

16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
rameyy
Play
Men's Basketball

Texas Men Steady As No. 6 Seed in Bracketology

Longhorns are part of an 8-bid Big 12, a conference that now has the most bids in ESPN's 'March Madness' field

19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Murray State

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Colorado State

West Region (San Francisco)

No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Chattanooga

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 San Diego State

South Region (San Antonio)

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Winthrop

No. 11 TCU-Mississippi State winner vs. No. 6 Providence

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Isaiah Neyor
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Wyoming Transfer WR, Texas Native Neyor Visiting Austin

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17222290
Football

Longhorns in the NFL: Divisional Round Preview

The Texas Longhorns still have several former players alive in the NFL playoffs as they enter the second weekend of the postseason

16 minutes ago
rameyy
Men's Basketball

Texas Men Steady As No. 6 Seed in Bracketology

Longhorns are part of an 8-bid Big 12, a conference that now has the most bids in ESPN's 'March Madness' field

19 minutes ago
Ovie
Football

Longhorns Spring Depth Chart: Minimal Production At The Pass Rush?

The Longhorns are replacing the production of Ray Thornton and Jacoby Jones this fall

2 hours ago
Gary Patterson
News

Ex TCU Coach Gary Patterson Is Now A Longhorn

The Longhorns have added one of the best defensive minds in college football to their staff

10 hours ago
Carr Beard
Men's Basketball

Kansas State Upsets No. 23 Texas at Home

Marcus Carr misses a potential game-winning basket with two seconds left as Longhorns lose second straight Big 12 game

12 hours ago
USATSI_16875594
Football

In the Trenches: Longhorns Interior O-Line Spring Depth Chart Preview

Offensive line coach Kyle Flood has some decisions to make headed into 2022

21 hours ago
Joanne Allen-Taylor
News

Texas Women Face Biggest Big 12 Test vs. Iowa State

No. 15 Longhorns seek to end No. 7 Cyclones' undefeated run in Big 12 action when they head to Ames, Iowa, on Wednesday

Jan 18, 2022