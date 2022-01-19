Texas Men Steady As No. 6 Seed in Bracketology

Longhorns are part of an 8-bid Big 12, a conference that now has the most bids in ESPN's 'March Madness' field

The Texas Longhorns remained a No. 6 seed in the most recent 68-team Bracketology field published by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi on Tuesday.

Texas has been in Lunardi’s field since the start of the season. This time, he has Texas playing No. 11-seeded Murray State in the East Region, with the Sweet 16 being held in Philadelphia. Lunardi projects Texas’ first- and second-round games will be in Pittsburgh.

Lunardi releases daily updates via Twitter, but he released a full 68-team field twice a week.

While Lunardi isn’t the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, his Bracketology is closely followed and gives the Longhorns, who were facing Kansas State on Tuesday evening, and their fans a sense of where they fit in.

Head coach Chris Beard is trying to get the Longhorns to the NCAA Tournament in his first season as head coach. He is also hoping to get the Longhorns past the first round for the first time since 2014.

Texas is part of an eight-bid Big 12 in this version, with TCU becoming the most recent team to make the field. Kansas State and Oklahoma State are the only two Big 12 teams that are not in the field, and Oklahoma State is not eligible for the tournament this season.

How the bracket looks for the Big 12 as of now:

Midwest Region (Chicago)

No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 15 Princeton

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 New Mexico State

East Region (Philadelphia)

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Murray State

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Colorado State

West Region (San Francisco)

No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Chattanooga

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 San Diego State

South Region (San Antonio)

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Winthrop

No. 11 TCU-Mississippi State winner vs. No. 6 Providence

