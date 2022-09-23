Skip to main content

Longhorns Basketball Reveals Complete 2022-23 Schedule

The Texas Longhorns gear up for the second season under coach Chris Beard.

Texas Longhorns men's basketball enters its second season under coach Chris Beard and the going only gets tougher. 

Already playing in arguably the toughest conference in college basketball - which has boasted the past two national champions - the Longhorns have a challenging schedule ahead. 

Now, they know when and where they'll be playing each game for the 2022-23 season. Texas released its complete schedule for this season on Friday, giving the team and fans a look at the Big 12 slate. The non-conference schedule was announced in stages over the offseason. 

Non-conference schedule:

Monday, Nov. 7 - vs. UTEP Miners

Thursday, Nov. 10 - vs. Houston Baptist

Wednesday, Nov. 16 - vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Monday, Nov. 21 - vs. Northern Arizona (Leon Black Classic in Edinburg, Texas)

Saturday, Nov. 26 - vs. UTRGV (Leon Black Classic at Gregory Gym)

Thursday, Dec. 1 - vs. Creighton (Big 12 - BIG EAST Battle)

Tuesday, Dec. 6 - vs. Illinois (Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden)

Saturday, Dec. 10 - vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff (Jimmy Black Classic)

Monday, Dec. 12 - vs. Rice Owls

Sunday, Dec. 18 - vs. Stanford (Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge at American Airlines Center in Dallas)

Wednesday, Dec. 21 - vs. Louisiana

Tuesday, Dec. 27 -  vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Saturday, Jan. 28 - @ Tennessee Volunteers (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

Big 12 schedule:

Saturday, Dec. 31 - @ Oklahoma Sooners

Tuesday, Jan, 3 - vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Saturday, Jan. 7 - @ Oklahoma State Cowboys

Wednesday, Jan. 11 - vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday, Jan. 14 - vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Tuesday, Jan. 17 - @ Iowa State Cyclones

Saturday, Jan. 21 - @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Tuesday, Jan. 24 - vs. Oklahoma State

Monday, Jan. 30 - vs. Baylor Bears

Saturday, Feb. 4 - @ Kansas State

Monday, Feb. 13 - @ Kansas Jayhawks

Saturday, Feb. 18 - vs. Oklahoma

Tuesday, Feb. 21 - vs. Iowa State

Saturday, Feb. 25 - @ Baylor

Wednesday, March 1 - @ TCU 

Saturday, March 4 - vs. Kansas

