Longhorns Basketball Reveals Complete 2022-23 Schedule
Texas Longhorns men's basketball enters its second season under coach Chris Beard and the going only gets tougher.
Already playing in arguably the toughest conference in college basketball - which has boasted the past two national champions - the Longhorns have a challenging schedule ahead.
Now, they know when and where they'll be playing each game for the 2022-23 season. Texas released its complete schedule for this season on Friday, giving the team and fans a look at the Big 12 slate. The non-conference schedule was announced in stages over the offseason.
Non-conference schedule:
Monday, Nov. 7 - vs. UTEP Miners
Thursday, Nov. 10 - vs. Houston Baptist
Wednesday, Nov. 16 - vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs
Monday, Nov. 21 - vs. Northern Arizona (Leon Black Classic in Edinburg, Texas)
Saturday, Nov. 26 - vs. UTRGV (Leon Black Classic at Gregory Gym)
Thursday, Dec. 1 - vs. Creighton (Big 12 - BIG EAST Battle)
Tuesday, Dec. 6 - vs. Illinois (Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden)
Saturday, Dec. 10 - vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff (Jimmy Black Classic)
Monday, Dec. 12 - vs. Rice Owls
Sunday, Dec. 18 - vs. Stanford (Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge at American Airlines Center in Dallas)
Wednesday, Dec. 21 - vs. Louisiana
Tuesday, Dec. 27 - vs. Texas A&M-Commerce
Saturday, Jan. 28 - @ Tennessee Volunteers (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)
Big 12 schedule:
Saturday, Dec. 31 - @ Oklahoma Sooners
Tuesday, Jan, 3 - vs. Kansas State Wildcats
Saturday, Jan. 7 - @ Oklahoma State Cowboys
Wednesday, Jan. 11 - vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Saturday, Jan. 14 - vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Tuesday, Jan. 17 - @ Iowa State Cyclones
Saturday, Jan. 21 - @ West Virginia Mountaineers
Tuesday, Jan. 24 - vs. Oklahoma State
Monday, Jan. 30 - vs. Baylor Bears
Saturday, Feb. 4 - @ Kansas State
Monday, Feb. 13 - @ Kansas Jayhawks
Saturday, Feb. 18 - vs. Oklahoma
Tuesday, Feb. 21 - vs. Iowa State
Saturday, Feb. 25 - @ Baylor
Wednesday, March 1 - @ TCU
Saturday, March 4 - vs. Kansas
