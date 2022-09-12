Skip to main content
Longhorns Received Weekend Visit from 2023 F Andrej Stojaković, Son of Ex-NBA Sharpshooter

Texas made sure to entice one of its top recruiting targets with an official visit that drew some attention for more reasons than one.

Texas Longhorns men's basketball and coach Chris Beard are still aiming for that first commitment in the class of 2023. 

And over the weekend, they made sure to entice one of their top recruiting targets with an official visit that drew some attention for more reasons than one. 

Andrej Stojaković, a 2023 forward from Jesuit High School (Carmichael, Calif.) arrived in Austin on Friday and was joined by his father and former NBA player, Peja Stojaković, who was one of the league's best 3-point shooters during his 13 years in the league. 

Andrej, a 6-6, 185-pound wing, is now getting the collegiate opportunities that his father did not. Along with Texas, he's received interest from programs like Kentucky, Kansas, Florida, Duke, and UCLA, 

But he cut his list down to six on July 29, as he'll now decide between Texas, Oregon, Stanford, Virginia, UCLA, and Duke. 

Stojaković was at the center of the action for major weekend festivities on the Forty Acres, including the Texas vs. Alabama football game Saturday. He documented his visit on Twitter, catching up with Beard at the Moody Center and taking some pictures next to Bevo. 

If the hype surrounding Andrej's talent is anywhere close to his dad's, then the Longhorns could be one step closer to snagging their first recruit of the class. 

Peja, who was the 14th overall pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 1996 NBA Draft, arrived in the league in 1998 after finishing his professional career in Greece. 

He currently stands at 25th on the all-time list for 3-point makes (1,760), which is, coincidentally, just 10 makes behind former Texas star Kevin Durant. 

Peja played for the Kings, New Orleans Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, and finally the Dallas Mavericks, who he won a championship with in 2011 before retiring from the NBA.

