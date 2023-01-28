Skip to main content

Longhorns Men's Hoops vs. No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers: Live Game Updates

The Longhorns hit the road to take on the Volunteers in the Big 12-SEC challenge.

The Texas Longhorns (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) are back in action on Saturday evening as they hit the road to take on the Tennessee Volunteers (17-3, 9-1 SEC) in the Big 12-Sec challenge. 

Texas enters the game red hot, riding a two-game winning streak in conference play against arguably the best conference in college basketball. However, winning on the road against Tennessee will be much easier said than done. 

The Volunteers enter the game on a win streak of their own, having won their last three games. To make matters harder for the Longhorns, winning at Tennessee is not an easy task, with the Volunteers sporting an impressive 9-1 record at home this season.

While the Longhorns are one of college basketball's best offenses, averaging 80.5 points per game, the Volunteers boast the best defense as they hold opponents to 53.7 points per game. 

If Texas wants to pull off the road upset, they must force Tennessee into a game it isn't used to playing. Otherwise, it could be a long night for the Longhorns. 

Stay tuned as we provide live updates from Texas' Big 12-SEC Showdown matchup against Tennessee. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_2160639
Play
Men's Basketball

'We're Family': Longhorns' Rodney Terry Balancing Emotions in Reunion with Rick Barnes, Tennessee

Texas Longhorns coach Rodney Terry served as an assistant for nine years under Tennessee Volunteers coach Rick Barnes during their time together in Austin.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_17587062
Play
Men's Basketball

No. 10 Longhorns vs. No. 4 Tennessee: Preview, How to Watch & Betting Odds

The Texas Longhorns visit the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday for a top-10 matchup in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

By Zach Dimmitt
Warren Roberson
Play
Recruiting

Texas Hosting, Trying to Flip TCU Commit Before Signing Day

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff

Live updates will be available shortly after tip off. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_2160639
Men's Basketball

'We're Family': Longhorns' Rodney Terry Balancing Emotions in Reunion with Rick Barnes, Tennessee

Texas Longhorns coach Rodney Terry served as an assistant for nine years under Tennessee Volunteers coach Rick Barnes during their time together in Austin.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_17587062
Men's Basketball

No. 10 Longhorns vs. No. 4 Tennessee: Preview, How to Watch & Betting Odds

The Texas Longhorns visit the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday for a top-10 matchup in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

By Zach Dimmitt
Warren Roberson
Recruiting

Texas Hosting, Trying to Flip TCU Commit Before Signing Day

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Arch Manning
Football

Longhorns Land Four Five Stars in On3 Final Consensus

The Longhorns brought in an impressive 2023 recruiting haul, headlined by their four five-stars.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Zane Morehouse
Baseball

Longhorns Projected For Fourth Place Finish in Big 12

Expectations are all over the place for the Longhorns this season, with the official Big 12 predictions placing them at fourth.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Texas Officially Sets Date For Orange-White Spring Game

The Longhorns will see Arch Manning and the new faces come mid-April.

By Cole Thompson
Lucas Gordon
Baseball

Two Longhorns Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

A year after having seven Longhorns named to the preseason All-Big 12 team, only two make it this season.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Kelvin Banks
Football

Four Longhorns Sign NIL Deals With Local Austin Volkswagen Dealership

With the rise of NIL continuing to be a prominent talking point, Texas is taking advantage of its presence in the field.

By Connor Zimmerlee