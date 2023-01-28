Longhorns Men's Hoops vs. No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers: Live Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) are back in action on Saturday evening as they hit the road to take on the Tennessee Volunteers (17-3, 9-1 SEC) in the Big 12-Sec challenge.

Texas enters the game red hot, riding a two-game winning streak in conference play against arguably the best conference in college basketball. However, winning on the road against Tennessee will be much easier said than done.

The Volunteers enter the game on a win streak of their own, having won their last three games. To make matters harder for the Longhorns, winning at Tennessee is not an easy task, with the Volunteers sporting an impressive 9-1 record at home this season.

While the Longhorns are one of college basketball's best offenses, averaging 80.5 points per game, the Volunteers boast the best defense as they hold opponents to 53.7 points per game.

If Texas wants to pull off the road upset, they must force Tennessee into a game it isn't used to playing. Otherwise, it could be a long night for the Longhorns.

Stay tuned as we provide live updates from Texas' Big 12-SEC Showdown matchup against Tennessee.

Live updates will be available shortly after tip off.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.