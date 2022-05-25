Skip to main content

Future Longhorn Rowan Brumbaugh Shows Out at Omni Elite All-Star Game

Brumbaugh got a chance to show off his talent in the Mecca of basketball

Texas Longhorns 2022 men's basketball signee and Northfield Mount Hermon (Northfield, MA) point guard Rowan Brumbaugh was named to the roster for the 2022 ACES Omni Elite All-Star Game in Bronx, New York, per an announcement last Wednesday.

The event kicked off with media day at legendary Rucker Park on Monday, followed by the game itself on Tuesday.

Brumbaugh made a handful of nice plays Tuesday night, including a 3-pointer, a breakaway dunk, fancy handling in transition, a full-court assist, another dunk, and a pull-up 3-pointer in transition.

Click on each link to take a look or watch the complete highlights from the game here.

Former Longhorn and New York native Mo Bamba competed in the event before arriving to the Forty Acres in 2017.

Brumbaugh spoke in December about his commitment to Texas:

“I picked Texas because I’m a winner and want to be a part of a winning basketball culture," Brumbaugh told ESPN's Jeff Borzello. "They’re losing three guards so there’s a clear opportunity. I’m ready to earn it.”

The point guard spoke with 104.9 The Horn in April to discuss what the recruiting process was like, as well as his special relationship with Texas coach Chris Beard:

"I always liked his mentality, fight, and winning culture," Brumbaugh said. "I always wanted to be apart of something like that. Most coaches I talked to didn't focus on the hard work ... but Coach Beard did ... that was a deciding factor for me. Talking to him feels like I'm talking to an older version of myself."

Brumbaugh was originally committed to Northwestern before de-committing in December.

The 6-4, 180-pound guard also held a very impressive offer list, picking the Horns over the likes of Georgetown, Wisconsin, Butler, Creighton, Depaul, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Marquette, Maryland, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Seton Hall, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Wichita State, and Xavier, among many others.

Brumbaugh is the fourth member of the 2022 class for the Longhorns, joining guard Arterio Morris, wing Dillon Mitchell, and forward Alex Anamekwe, who committed to Texas earlier this May. 

