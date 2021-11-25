Longhorns Stay Unbeaten At Home In Win Over California Baptist

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns extended their home winning streak on Wednesday night, taking down the California Baptist Lancers 68-44 at the Erwin Center.

After getting off to a quick 9-0 start in front of the home crowd, Texas never looked back, overwhelming the Lancers with their versatility and athleticism throughout the night.

Timmy Allen led the way in the Horns' pre-Thanksgiving tilt, scoring 15 points to go along with eight rebounds and three steals, and three assists while hitting 5 of 9 from the field.

Courtney Ramey also got involved in the action for Texas, adding 12 points of his own on 5 of 8 shooting, while contributing five rebounds.

As a team, the Longhorns would hit 45 percent from the field for the game, while handing out 13 assists, and out-rebounding the Lancers 30 to 27

On the other end of the floor, the Longhorns no-middle defense continued to impress, holding California Baptist to 40-percent shooting and forcing 23 turnovers on the night.

Following the win, Texas (4-1, 4-0 at home) will remain at home for the next two weeks, welcoming Sam Houston State to the Erwin Center on Monday night, before the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley comes to town on Friday, December 3.

The Longhorns will then hit the road for their second ranked road matchup of the season on December 9, when they will take on No. 21 ranked Seaton Hall.

