Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas Vs. Oklahoma

The Longhorns Country staff gives their way-too-early predictions for the Red River Showdown against rival Oklahoma.

Tom Herman was said the main reason he was fired was because he couldn't win the big game. Could the Steve Sarkisian era start off the same?

In four years with Texas, Herman won once against rival Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown. That came in 2018 with a kick from Cameron Dicker in the closing seconds to give the Horns a 45-42 win.

Since then, the Sooners have won three straight, including a Big 12 title in a rematch later that year. Now, Spencer Rattler looks to go for a clean sweep during his time as the starting Sooners quarterback.

On Monday, Longhorns Country gave you a look at Oklahoma as a whole. On Tuesday, you met the offense, and the next day, you met the defensive stars. On Thursday, we sat down with AllSooners.com's Ryan Chapman to go behind enemy lines and see an inside perspective.

Now it's time for the Longhorns Country staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas returns to the Cotton Bowl against OU

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

This will be the biggest test of the new Steve Sarkisian era by far for the Longhorns, and it will come on one of the biggest stages in all of college football. Both teams should enter this game undefeated, with the winner emerging as the favorites to get to the Big 12 title game.

Last season, Texas had Oklahoma on the ropes, but Spencer Rattler used a turnaround second half to help lead the Sooners to a tight win. This season, Oklahoma is a favorite to make the College Football Playoff, and Rattler is a Heisman front-runner. Texas does have their own Heisman front-runner in Bijan Robinson, but slowing down the Sooners high-powered offense will be a tough ask.

The Longhorns lose a close one, but let the nation know they are ready to compete.

Oklahoma 45, Texas 41

Cole Thompson- Columnist/Editor

Oklahoma's defensive line is returning three starters from last fall. In the game last October, Sam Ehlinger tallied 112 of the team's 147 rushing yards on the campaign. That said, Robinson can do the same.

It all comes down to the defensive backfield of Texas. If D'Shawn Jamison and Josh Thompson can play elite coverage on Marvin Mims and Jadon Haselwood, they limit Rattler's arsenal. Keep in mind Riley benched the starter for a drive because of a flimsy interception.

That happens again. It's the same score as last year, but Texas walks away still undefeated.

Texas 53, Oklahoma 45

Richie Whitt - Editor

Sarkisian has experienced big games at USC and Alabama, but he's never dealt with the second Saturday in October in Dallas. And, by then, he'll likely have no answers for OU quarterback Spencer Rattler, but will anyone?

The Horns losing streak continues in the first year under Sark.

Oklahoma 34, Texas 24

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

OU has won five of the last six meetings, five of those being in the Shootout (the pair had an extra meeting in 2018 in the Big 12 Championship game, which OU won). OU has an incumbent quarterback and a solid defense.

I don't see Texas prevailing in this one. If the Longhorns play their cards right, it will just be their first loss of the season.

Oklahoma 37, Texas 24

Tomer Barazani - Staff Writer

OU is one of the top five teams that could win the national championship this year. Will be very challenging for Sarkisian to beat OU in his first year with a talented but very unknown team.

Spencer Rattler is the preseason Heisman favorite for a reason. They finally have the defense to take them the distance. They’ve always had the offense.

Oklahoma 34, Texas 20

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

This seems like a game Texas should win since they’ve lost three in a row against the Sooners. No way they lose four in a row, right?

Unfortunately, football doesn’t always work that way. The Sooners have an improved defense under DC Alex Grinch that will present a challenge for Texas. Spencer Rattler, despite having an off day in this game last year, will get the job done for Lincoln Riley’s offense.

Both teams will likely be coming into this game undefeated, but it feels like the Longhorns will suffer their fourth straight loss against Oklahoma. Hopefully a potential Big 12 Championship rematch will play out differently.

Oklahoma 38, Texas 30

