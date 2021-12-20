Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Schedule Change: Texas Basketball to Face Alabama State

    Following the Rice Owls’ COVID-19 outbreak, the Texas Longhorns will now host Alabama State on Wednesday, Dec. 22
    Author:

    AUSTIN, Texas — After an unusual turn of events, the Texas Longhorns basketball program will now host the Alabama State Hornets at 1 p.m. CT (LHN) at the Frank Erwin Center.

    The Longhorns were originally scheduled to face Rice University, however, the game was canceled after the Owls had a COVID-19 outbreak within their program.

    Tickets that were previously sold for the Rice game will be valid at Wednesday’s game against Alabama State. This will be the first time that these two schools have faced off in men’s basketball.

    Alabama State currently sits at a 2-9 record with 1 of those wins coming against D1 competition. The Hornets competed well in an eight-point loss to Iowa State earlier in the year.

    Nevertheless, Chris Beard and his squad should win this game and improve to 9-2 on the season. The No. 16 Longhorns were led by Andrew Jones (13 points), Timmy Allen (11 points) and Dylan Disu (11 points) in their 67-60 win over Stanford on Sunday.

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17359992
    Play
    Men's Basketball

    Schedule Change: Texas Basketball to Face Alabama State

    Following the Rice Owls’ COVID-19 outbreak, the Texas Longhorns will now host Alabama State on Wednesday, Dec. 22

    just now
    USATSI_16319378
    Play
    News

    Will Texas Baseball Reclaim Elite Status in 2022?

    The Longhorns fell just short in the College World Series this past summer, but have enough returning firepower to make the trip back to Omaha

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17283674
    Play
    Men's Basketball

    Texas Men, Women, Remain in AP Top 25 Polls

    With each program facing two holiday games, both should remain in the polls entering Big 12 play in January

    4 hours ago

    One important factor that has stayed consistent this season for the Longhorns has been their defense, allowing the fewest points per game out of all 350 NCAA Division I basketball programs.

    Following Wednesday’s matchup, the Longhorns will stay home and face the Incarnate Word Cardinals before hitting the road to face West Virginia.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_17359992
    Men's Basketball

    Schedule Change: Texas Basketball to Face Alabama State

    Following the Rice Owls’ COVID-19 outbreak, the Texas Longhorns will now host Alabama State on Wednesday, Dec. 22

    just now
    USATSI_16319378
    News

    Will Texas Baseball Reclaim Elite Status in 2022?

    The Longhorns fell just short in the College World Series this past summer, but have enough returning firepower to make the trip back to Omaha

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17283674
    Men's Basketball

    Texas Men, Women, Remain in AP Top 25 Polls

    With each program facing two holiday games, both should remain in the polls entering Big 12 play in January

    4 hours ago
    Arch Manning
    Recruiting

    Longhorns Target Arch Manning Reveals Thoughts On Quinn Ewers Signing

    2023's most coveted recruit reveals his thoughts on whether the Quinn Ewers signing affects his interest in the Longhorns

    6 hours ago
    Screen_Shot_2021_04_15_at_11_45_09_AM
    Football

    WR Coach Andre Coleman Is OUT At Texas

    The Texas Longhorns have parted ways with one of their top assistants

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17208538
    News

    Texas Women Cruise Past San Diego in Last-Minute Contest

    The No. 11 Longhorns needed an opponent after No. 4 Arizona had to pause its program due to COVID-19 protocols

    19 hours ago
    FGc_P5pUcAUajJK
    News

    A New QB In Town For Texas For 2022

    Texas could be turning to either Maalik Murphy or Quinn Ewers early next fall

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17183538
    Men's Basketball

    No. 17 Texas Handles Stanford in Las Vegas, 60-53

    The Longhorns were led by Timmy Allen, Andrew Jones and Dylan Disu, who combined for 33 points in the victory

    22 hours ago