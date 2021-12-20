Schedule Change: Texas Basketball to Face Alabama State

AUSTIN, Texas — After an unusual turn of events, the Texas Longhorns basketball program will now host the Alabama State Hornets at 1 p.m. CT (LHN) at the Frank Erwin Center.

The Longhorns were originally scheduled to face Rice University, however, the game was canceled after the Owls had a COVID-19 outbreak within their program.

Tickets that were previously sold for the Rice game will be valid at Wednesday’s game against Alabama State. This will be the first time that these two schools have faced off in men’s basketball.

Alabama State currently sits at a 2-9 record with 1 of those wins coming against D1 competition. The Hornets competed well in an eight-point loss to Iowa State earlier in the year.

Nevertheless, Chris Beard and his squad should win this game and improve to 9-2 on the season. The No. 16 Longhorns were led by Andrew Jones (13 points), Timmy Allen (11 points) and Dylan Disu (11 points) in their 67-60 win over Stanford on Sunday.

One important factor that has stayed consistent this season for the Longhorns has been their defense, allowing the fewest points per game out of all 350 NCAA Division I basketball programs.

Following Wednesday’s matchup, the Longhorns will stay home and face the Incarnate Word Cardinals before hitting the road to face West Virginia.

