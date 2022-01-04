Skip to main content
    How To Watch and Listen To No. 14 Texas Men's Basketball Vs. Kansas State

    The Longhorns begin a two-game conference road trip with a matchup against the Wildcats on Tuesday night
    The No. 14 Texas Longhorns will play their second conference game of the season on Tuesday night, as the team will hit the road to face the Kansas State Wildcats. 

    It will be the first Big 12 game on the road for coach Chris Beard's squad. The Longhorns have played 10 home games so far this season, winning all of them by double digits. 

    Despite the home success, Texas is 0-2 on the road this season with losses to No. 4 Gonzaga and No. 24 Seton Hall. The team will need to prove it can win away from the Erwin Center, and that starts on Tuesday night. 

    The Longhorns come into this game after taking down West Virginia 74-59 on Saturday. Kansas State played Saturday as well but lost a crusher to the Oklahoma Sooners 71-69. 

    The Wildcats lead the all-time series 22-20, though former Texas head coach Shaka Smart got the best of the two matchups last season. 

    In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night.

    Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. Kansas State Wildcats

    Current Records: Texas (11-2) vs. Kansas State (8-4)

    Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. CT

    Where: Bramlage Coliseum - Manhattan, KS

    TV/Streaming: BIG12 | ESPN+

    Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network - SIRIUS XM 83

    Money Line: Kansas State +285, Texas -360

    Spread: Texas -8.0, Kansas State +8

    Over/Under: 122.5

