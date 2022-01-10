How To Watch and Listen To No. 21 Texas Men's Basketball Vs. Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns suffered their worst loss of the season on Saturday at the hands of the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a game that the Longhorns never led.

The 64-51 loss dropped Texas seven spots in the AP Poll to No. 21. Fifty-one points was a season-low scoring mark for coach Chris Beard's team, but a chance at a bounce-back opportunity is right around the corner.

Texas (12-3) will welcome the Oklahoma Sooners (12-3) to the Erwin Center on Tuesday night in what will be the fourth conference game of the season for both teams.

Despite not being ranked, Oklahoma is a dangerous team that should no doubt present the Longhorns with challenges. The Sooners are coming off of an impressive 79-66 home win against the former 11th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones, who fell to No. 15 after the loss.

OU was led by leading scorers Tanner Groves (14.3 points) and Umoja Gibson (13.1 points), who posted 16 and 20 points in the win, respectively.

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday night.

Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Texas (12-3) vs. Oklahoma (12-3)

Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. C.T

Where: Frank Erwin Center - Austin, TX

TV/Streaming: Longhorn Network

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network - SIRIUS XM 83

