Comfort Zone: No. 21 Texas Aims To Stay Undefeated At Home Against Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns continued their struggles on the road this season with a 64-51 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday, bringing the team's rank in the AP poll down seven spots to No. 21.

Considering the lofty expectations Chris Beard's team had entering this season, the season-low scoring output raises some eyebrows. Still, a quick turnaround at home provides an opportunity for the Longhorns to regain momentum heading into the thick of Big 12 play.

Texas (12-3, 2-1 in Big 12) will welcome the Oklahoma Sooners (12-3, 2-1 in Big 12) to the Erwin Center on Tuesday night in what will be the fourth conference game of the season for both teams.

The Longhorns are a perfect 10-0 at home this season, the best in the conference. OU has played only two road games this season.

Despite not being ranked, Oklahoma is a dangerous team that should no doubt present the Longhorns with challenges. The Sooners are coming off of an impressive 79-66 home win against the former 11th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones, who fell to No. 15 after the loss.

The Sooners are led by head coach Porter Moser, who is in his first season at OU. Moser is 305-245 in his career but is probably best known for leading Loyola-Chicago on an unprecedented run to the Final Four in 2018.

On the court, OU is led by leading-scorer Tanner Groves (14.3 points) and Umoja Gibson (13.1 points).

Groves, a senior, is a transfer from Eastern Washington that has an elite post-presence and the unique ability to stretch the floor.

He'll be the catalyst for an Oklahoma team that is strongest on offense. The Sooners are currently one of the most efficient teams in college basketball, shooting a 51 percent clip as a team from the floor, good for third in Division 1.

OU also shoots the third-best percentage from deep (36 percent) in the Big 12. Point guard Jordan Goldwire will be key in finding the open man behind the arc, as he leads the Sooners in assists per game (4.0) and is the team's runaway leader for total assists this season (60).

If there's one weakness with Oklahoma's offense, it's the inability to keep the ball secured. The Sooners lead the Big 12 in total turnovers committed (214).

The Longhorns will be up against a completely different team than the one they lost to on Saturday. The Sooners are sound and efficient on offense but likely won't present as many challenges for the Texas offense that Oklahoma State did.

In the Big 12, OU is second-worst in blocks per game (2.07) and is only seventh in steals per game (eight).

Texas would benefit greatly from the potential return of Tre Mitchell, who missed Saturday's game due to health and safety protocols. His offensive prowess could do wonders to combat the skillset of Groves on the opposite end.

Both matchups between these two teams last season ended in a one-point OU win and a four-point Texas win. Tuesday's bout between two historical rivals has all the ingredients for another close finish.

Tipoff at the Erwin Center is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. C.T.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.