Texas' Timmy Allen Earns Weekly Award Ahead of Baylor Matchup

Texas Longhorns

Texas' Timmy Allen Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Allen leads the Horns with 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game

Texas forward Timmy Allen has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, according to an announcement from the conference on Monday. 

Allen has been Texas' driving force on offense throughout the season but has seemed to be at his best over the past two games, propelling the Longhorns to two double-digit second-half comeback wins over TCU and West Virginia. 

Allen averaged 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.7 minutes per game during the two wins, while shooting 66.7 percent from the floor and 79 percent from the foul line. 

He posted a season-high 26 points with 10 rebounds in Saturday's nail-biting 82-81 win over West Virginia in Morgantown. Allen was relentless in the paint as he's been all season, leading to a career-high 16 free-throw attempts against the Mountaineers.

allen WVU
allennn

"I mean, if he's not an all-conference player in this league, I don't know who is," Texas coach Chris Beard said Saturday. "Just filling up the stat sheet like a pro today."

allen newcomer
The Mesa, AZ native will look to be the catalyst once again for No. 21 Texas (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) on Monday night, as the Longhorns welcome No. 3 Baylor (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) to Austin for the final game ever at the Erwin Center.

In the first meeting between the two teams, Allen and the rest of Texas' starting five failed to hit double digits, as the senior had just eight points. 

But given his recent play, Allen should be due for a solid outing against the defending national champions. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. C.T. 

USATSI_17753887
USATSI_17721866

