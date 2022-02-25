How to Watch: No. 20 Texas vs. West Virginia

Texas aiming for season sweep over Mountaineers after opening Big 12 play against them Jan. 1

AUSTIN -- With three games left in the regular season, the Longhorns still have to answer questions about their legitimacy as a contender in the Big 12.

Wednesday night's 75-66 win over TCU was promising, considering the Horns were down by as much as 10 in the second half on their home floor. Texas coach Chris Beard smiled and laughed with his guard tandem of Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones at the podium following the win, but the team's mantra has been clear all season: next game on the schedule.

No. 20 Texas (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) travels to Morgantown to take on West Virginia (14-14, 3-12) Saturday afternoon in what will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season.

Texas opened up conference play on New Year's Day with an easy-going 74-59 win over the Mountaineers. Since then, the Mountaineers have won just three games in conference play and are currently last in the Big 12 standings.

Coach Bob Huggins' team was severely shorthanded in that game, making Saturday's matchup a bit unpredictable for both sides.

"West Virginia's three of four wins away from getting to the NCAA tournament," Beard said. "Whenever you play against a coach Huggins' team, the records really don't mean much. It's one of the toughest places to play in the country. We'll have to play our best 40 of the year. "

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to Texas vs. West Virginia on Saturday.

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: No. 20 Texas (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) vs. West Virginia (14-14, 3-12 Big 12)

ESPN's BPI: Texas 60 percent chance to win

Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. C.T

Where: WVU Coliseum - Morgantown, WV

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network - SIRIUS XM 83

