Skip to main content
Team(s)
Texas Longhorns

Longhorns Storm Back In 75-66 Comeback Win Over TCU

The Texas Longhorns avoided a major hit to their NCAA seeding on Wednesday night

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns entered the penultimate game against the TCU Horned Frogs at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, hoping to right the ship after falling in two of their last three games. 

Fortunately for the Longhorns, they were able to do just that, storming back from as many as 10 points down in the second half to take down TCU 75-66, and move to 20-8 on the season. 

The win also gives the Longhorns just their second 20-win season since the 2015-16 season.

USATSI_17753434
USATSI_17753887

The Horned Frogs opened the game shooting better than 60 percent from the floor in the first half, putting Texas in an early five-point hole heading into the locker room at halftime. 

It was in the second half, however, that the Longhorns' defense kicked into high gear, holding TCU to just 31 points and forcing a total of 17 turnovers in the game. 

Then, the Texas offense took that momentum and turned it into points, as it had done all year, outscoring the Horned Frogs 45-31 in the final 20 minutes. 

The Longhorns finished the game shooting 44.6 percent from the floor, and turned the ball over just eight times. They were also 24-29 from the free throw line. 

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17753887
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Storm Back In Double Digit Comeback Win Over TCU

The Texas Longhorns avoided a major hit to their NCAA seeding on Wednesday night

By Matt Galatzan
14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
Faltine 1
Play
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Stays Undefeated With 5-4 Win Over Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Texas takes on TAMUCC in the second game of a two-game set on Wednesday afternoon.

By Connor Zimmerlee
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Rico Flores
Play
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Texas Makes the Cut for WR Rico Flores

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Andrew Jones led the way for the Horns, scoring 21 points, giving him his third-consecutive 20-point game in a row. 

USATSI_17753433
USATSI_17753881

Marcus Carr and Timmy Allen also had big offensive impacts, adding 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Christian Bishop was the fourth Longhorn to score in double figures, adding 10 points.

After completing the sweep over the Horned Frogs, the Longhorns will head east to Morgantown, where they will take on Bob Huggins and the 14-13 West Virginia Mountaineers.

It will be the second game of the season between the two teams, with the Longhorns dominating the first matchup 74-59 in Austin behind 20 points from Marcus Carr.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17753887
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Storm Back In Double Digit Comeback Win Over TCU

The Texas Longhorns avoided a major hit to their NCAA seeding on Wednesday night

By Matt Galatzan
14 minutes ago
Faltine 1
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Stays Undefeated With 5-4 Win Over Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Texas takes on TAMUCC in the second game of a two-game set on Wednesday afternoon.

By Connor Zimmerlee
1 hour ago
Rico Flores
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Texas Makes the Cut for WR Rico Flores

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
8 hours ago
USATSI_17563901
Men's Basketball

No. 20 Texas Welcomes TCU to Austin With Sweep in Sight

The Longhorns are 74-47 in the all-time series against the Horned Frogs

By Zach Dimmitt
10 hours ago
USATSI_17563909
Men's Basketball

How To Watch: No. 20 Texas vs. TCU

Texas aiming for sweep over I-35 rival TCU

By Zach Dimmitt
10 hours ago
Melendez 1
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Rolls in This One, Beats Texas A&M Corpus Christi 12-0 to Improve to 4-0 on the Season

The Longhorns look to start the season 4-0 as they take on the Islanders in Corpus Christi.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Feb 22, 2022
USATSI_16138517
Podcast

Longhorns Reveal Final Spring Football Schedule

The Texas Longhorns now have their entire spring camp planned out

By Matt Galatzan
Feb 22, 2022
USATSI_11587806
News

Texas Punter Ryan Bujcevski Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Longhorns will now be left with just one punter on the roster

By Matt Galatzan
Feb 22, 2022