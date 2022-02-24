Longhorns Storm Back In Double Digit Comeback Win Over TCU

The Texas Longhorns avoided a major hit to their NCAA seeding on Wednesday night

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns entered the penultimate game against the TCU Horned Frogs at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, hoping to right the ship after falling in two of their last three games.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, they were able to do just that, storming back from as many as 10 points down in the second half to take down TCU 75-66, and move to 20-8 on the season.

The win also gives the Longhorns just their second 20-win season since the 2015-16 season.

The Horned Frogs opened the game shooting better than 60 percent from the floor in the first half, putting Texas in an early five-point hole heading into the locker room at halftime.

It was in the second half, however, that the Longhorns' defense kicked into high gear, holding TCU to just 31 points and forcing a total of 17 turnovers in the game.

Then, the Texas offense took that momentum and turned it into points, as it had done all year, outscoring the Horned Frogs 45-31 in the final 20 minutes.

The Longhorns finished the game shooting 44.6 percent from the floor, and turned the ball over just eight times. They were also 24-29 from the free throw line.

Andrew Jones led the way for the Horns, scoring 21 points, giving him his third-consecutive 20-point game in a row.

Marcus Carr and Timmy Allen also had big offensive impacts, adding 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Christian Bishop was the fourth Longhorn to score in double figures, adding 10 points.

After completing the sweep over the Horned Frogs, the Longhorns will head east to Morgantown, where they will take on Bob Huggins and the 14-13 West Virginia Mountaineers.

It will be the second game of the season between the two teams, with the Longhorns dominating the first matchup 74-59 in Austin behind 20 points from Marcus Carr.

