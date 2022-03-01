Skip to main content

Texas Commit Dillon Mitchell Named to 2022 USA Nike Hoop Summit Roster

The future Longhorn will be one of 12 players to represent USA in the event

Future Longhorns forward and Monteverde Academy (Monteverde, FL) star Dillon Mitchell has been named to the roster for the USA Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, according to an announcement from USA Basketball on Monday. 

The game will be held at the Moda Center on Friday, April 8, and will feature the top high school senior boys in the country against the best 19-and-younger international players. 

Mitchell will be one of 12 players on the USA roster, including his Monteverde teammate Dariq Whitehead and future Baylor guard Keyonte George, a primary recruiting target for the Longhorns this past summer. 

The international roster will be announced at a later date.

Mitchell signed with the Longhorns and coach Chris Beard on Nov. 10. He made his official visit to campus on Oct. 16 and gave fans a first look at what the future might hold for Texas hoops. He committed to the Longhorns over programs like Tennessee and Florida State.

Along with playing out the rest of his senior year at Monteverde Academy to develop his game, Mitchell will use the Nike Hoop Summit to impress NBA scouts and coaches before heading to Austin for the 2022-2023 season. 

The USA is 15-7 against the international team since the inaugural game in 1995. 

