Ryder Cup Odds: Europe Overwhelming Favorite Over USA Ahead of Final Day

Iain MacMillan

Team Europe is a significant favorite against Team USA ahead of the final day at the Ryder Cup.
Golf fans were hoping for a close Ryder Cup that would make Sunday must-watch television. Unfortunately, we've seen the complete opposite of that as Team Europe has taken a commanding 11.5-4.5 lead heading into Sunday's single matches.

That means Europe just needs 2.5 of the final 12 points available in the final round to lift the Trophy and 3 points to be declared Ryder Cup champions. The Americans have been dominated from start to finish and would now have to make the biggest comeback in Ryder Cup history to make Sunday interesting.

Let's take a look at the live odds.

Ryder Cup Live Odds Before Sunday

  • Team Europe -20000
  • Team USA +4500
  • Tie +4500

At -20000 odds, Europe has an implied probability of 99.5% of winning the Ryder Cup. If you want to bet on Sunday's finale round, looking at betting match by match is the way to go. There's no value in betting on the winner, as from a betting perspective, this event has virtually already been won by Europe. They will be the first team to win on foreign soil since the Miracle at Medinah in 2012.

