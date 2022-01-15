No. 21 Texas Unable to Overcome Season-High 20 Turnovers in Loss to No. 15 Iowa State

The road woes continue for Chris Beard and the Longhorns.

The No. 21 Longhorns (13-4) couldn't overcome a season-high 20 turnovers on the road in Ames, Iowa on Saturday afternoon, as Texas fell 79-70 to No. 15 Iowa State for the team's second conference loss of the season.

Despite a 13-3 record headed into Saturday afternoon, the Cyclones entered with a 1-3 record in conference play.

Gabe Kalschuer led all scorers with 22 points on six makes from deep. Andrew Jones was Texas' leading-scorer for the second-straight game with 18 points on four threes of his own.

Jones started right where he left off from Tuesday's win against Oklahoma with a wide-open three from the corner to give Texas an early 3-0 lead.

It was a slow start for both teams, as Iowa State didn't score until four minutes in with a three from Aljaz Kunic.

It was a plethora of three-pointers to begin the game. Ramey threw up a desperation three at the shot-clock buzzer that ripped the net with ease. Jones followed it up with his second and third threes of the game over the next few minutes. 14-13 Texas.

Still, some sloppy turnovers from the Horns gave Iowa State a 26-20 lead after a breakaway layup from Caleb Grill and a three from Tristian Enaruna.

An entertaining half ended with a half-court heave from Kunic that went through the next perfectly, but the officials called a foul on the floor instead. Iowa State led 38-31 headed into the locker room.

Marcus Carr had a handful of turnovers in the first 20 minutes, but responded with an important three out of the half.

Kalschuer answered with a three right away. It was a sign of things to come for the sharpshooter, who hit two more threes over the next minute to give the Cyclones a 51-36 lead.

Timmy Allen got into tough foul trouble with four to his name just a few minutes into the second half.

Momentum was certainly in Iowa State's favor, but Jones wouldn't let Texas go away. He made his fourth three of the game to continue the three-point barrage.

Beard elected to go with Tristen Licon and Avery Benson with 14 minutes remaining to try to give Texas a spark. Both guys, who usually play in mop-up duty, were diving for loose balls the moment they stepped onto the floor.

Though the two didn't score upon entering, the Longhorns seemed to change their scoring pace as a result. Carr hit a three followed up by a dunk from Tre Mitchell off of a Carr assist. 57-48 Cyclones.

Kalschuer just couldn't miss, though. He banked in another three at the five-minute mark and made his sixth three of the game off of a high screen at the top of the arc to give Iowa State a 70-62 lead.

A crazy possession for Texas out of the timeout led to three foul shots for Carr who made two of three. With 3:21 to play, time was dwindling down for the Horns who now trailed by six.

Texas kept fighting, but well-orchestrated time management by the Cyclones made the lead too much for the Longhorns to overcome. Iowa State held on for the team's second conference victory of the season.

The Longhorns will have a few days to regroup before taking on Kansas State (9-7) at the Erwin Center on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. C.T. The burnt orange will look to add another win to their 11-0 home record.

