Longhorns Dominate Second Half in Win Over No. 20 Iowa State

The No. 23 Longhorns were looking for an opportunity to regroup after a disappointing and emotional loss on the road against No. 14 Texas Tech on Tuesday. And with No. 20 Iowa State coming into town on Saturday afternoon, taking a step in the right direction wasn't going to come easy.

But behind 14 points off the bench from Andrew Jones, 14 points from Marcus Carr, and 40-percent shooting as a team from deep, Texas (17-6, 5-4 Big 12) used a dominant second half to cruise by the Cyclones (16-7, 3-7) for the 63-41 win.

Cyclones' guard Izaiah Brockington, who is the Big 12's third-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, led Iowa State with 12 points and eight boards.

The game's defining stat? The Longhorns had 24 points off 18 Iowa State turnovers.

Texas got out to a fast 10-3 lead behind two 3s and and a few huge momentum plays. But the Cyclones clearly weren't fazed by the home crowd.

Brockington was consistent from the midrange in the first half, including eight straight points of his own that sparked an 11-0 run in response.

After having a season-low eight points in the first meeting, Brockington had already tied that mark before the halfway point of the first half.

The first-half defensive intensity was electric for the Cyclones, but the Longhorns still forced nine turnovers through the first 20 minutes. Texas had 13 points off those turnovers.

The Longhorns led 25-23 headed into the locker room after a 3 from Carr ripped the net before the buzzer. Brockington led all players with 10 points and six rebounds, while Carr and Andrew Jones tied the Texas team lead with five points apiece.

Texas continued to ride this momentum headed into the second half. Carr, Courtney Ramey and Jones each hit three 3s in the first five minutes to give the Horns a 38-31 lead.

Mitchell banked in another 3 a few minutes later and Jones hit his fourth 3 of the game up to that point to spark a 19-2 run. After lockdown defense in the first half, the Cyclones were giving up open looks left and right.

Brockington was ineffective in the second half after pounding his chest with enthusiasm during the Cyclones' early 14-10 lead. Iowa State endured an eight-minute scoring drought as the Horns began to get the crowd amped up.

With two minutes remaining and the Longhorns up 61-40, it was smooth sailing to the finish line as Texas was able to drain the clock despite leading by just two at halftime. The adjustments by Beard clearly made a difference in the second half eruption.

The Longhorns will stay at home for a Monday night matchup against No. 10 Kansas (18-3, 7) at 8 p.m. C.T.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.