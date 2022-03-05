Texas Falls Flat in OT at No. 6 Kansas

Longhorns miss out on chance to play spoiler on final day of regular season

The Kansas Jayhawks had won 38 straight games on Senior Day heading into the regular-season finale against Texas at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon. The No. 21 Longhorns won the previous meeting 79-76 last month and were looking to play spoiler to Kansas' hopes at a Big 12 regular-season title.

But despite 18 points and another terrific defensive effort from Longhorns guard Courtney Ramey, Texas (21-10, 10-8) fell 70-63 in overtime as No. 6 Kansas (25-6, 14-4) powered to the finish behind 22 points and 10 boards from forward David McCormack.

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji, the Big 12's leading-scorer, had just eight points and didn't make a field goal until overtime after going 0-10 in regulation. Ramey was tasked with guarding the future pro once again after holding him to 11 points in the first meeting.

The Jayhawks feasted at the foul line, going 28-36 compared to just 13-19 for Texas. McCormack was 10-10.

Texas used a 10-0 run to jump out to a 19-16 lead in the first 10 minutes. Three 3s as a team and seven points from Ramey, who dazzled with one tough bucket after another, proved the Horns had come to play at Allen Fieldhouse.

Usual Kansas starters Jalen Wilson, Christian Braun and Dajuan Harris Jr. came off the bench on Senior Day. Wilson knocked down two 3s and had a strong presence in the paint in the first half.

Home-team momentum was fueled towards the end of the half with Harris Jr. finding Braun for two 3s, but Ramey drilled a line-drive jumper right before the buzzer. Texas headed to the locker room on a high note despite being down 35-33.

At the half, Kansas was shooting 31 percent and got just two points on 0-6 shooting from Agbaji, who was named a finalist for the Wooden Award Saturday. The Jayhawks were 10-14 from the line

Wilson had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Jayhawks at the break, while Ramey led all scorers with 14. Texas shot 43 percent in the half and committed nine turnovers.

Ramey came out of the half and continued to contribute. A catch-and-shoot 3 was followed up with an assist to Christian Bishop out of the double team.

The Jayhawks built a six-point lead right before the five-minute mark, their largest of the game. But 3s from Texas guards Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones tied it at 55-all.

Cold shooting through the next few minutes kept things tense, as Ramey tied it 57 apiece after going 1-2 from the line.

Two timeouts from each team made the final 2.2 seconds feel like an eternity. Kansas guard Jalen Coleman-Lands nearly won it at the buzzer, but his miracle 3 was just a tad late and the game went to overtime.

Agbaji got his first field goal on a running layup, and the Jayhawks closed things out with seven free throws and a thunderous dunk from McCormack. Unnecessary fouls and an inability to finish plays killed the Horns' chance at an upset.

The two teams will now gear up to play in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City next week. Texas will be the No. 4 seed and will play Thursday at 12:30 p.m. C.T, while Kansas will await Saturday's Baylor-Iowa State result to see its seeding.

