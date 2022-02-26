LIVE UPDATES: No. 20 Texas vs. West Virginia

The Longhorns and Mountaineers meet in Morgantown Saturday for the second matchup of the season

AUSTIN -- No. 20 Texas (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) travels to Morgantown to take on West Virginia (14-14, 3-12) Saturday afternoon in what will be the second meeting between the two teams this season.

The Longhorns are coming off a gutsy comeback win at home against TCU on Wednesday. Despite trailing by as many as 10 in the second half, the Horns managed to pull out a 75-66 win behind 21 points from Andrew Jones.

West Virginia heads into Saturday's matchup as the last-place team in the Big 12 standings. The Mountaineers have lost five in a row, including a tough 84-81 loss to Iowa State on Wednesday.

The difference in record doesn't seem to phase Texas and coach Chris Beard though, as the Big 12 is arguably the best conference in the country.

"West Virginia's three of four wins away from getting to the NCAA tournament," Beard said Wednesday. "Whenever you play against a coach Huggins' team, the records really don't mean much. It's one of the toughest places to play in the country. We'll have to play our best 40 of the year.”

Make sure to stay locked in with LonghornsCountry.com as we provide live updates for Saturday's game against West Virginia at WVU Coliseum.

Starters for Texas:

-Marcus Carr

-Timmy Allen

-Christian Bishop

-Andrew Jones

-Courtney Ramey

Starters for West Virginia:

-Taz Sherman

-Sean McNeil

-Kedrian Johnson

-Isaiah Cottrell

-Jalen Bridges

Under-16

Texas had a perfect look on the first play of the game with an Andrew Jones back-cut. But he missed the layup and the Longhorns fell behind 9-6 early. WVU's Taz Sherman found easy buckets in the first few minutes.

Under-12

Despite early turnovers, the Horns were relaxed over the next couple of minutes, leading to an effortless 10-0 run in under a minute and a half. Jase Febres came off the bench for five quick points and Jones found himself wide open from deep for a 18-12 lead.

Under-8

Things got chippy with 10:31 remaining after a hard foul by Brock Cunningham led to a jawing between the two teams. Cunningham was ejected after being assessed a flagrant two and the Longhorns had nine team fouls in the first nine and a half minutes. 27-22 with 7:44 to play in the half.

Under-4

Halftime

Under-16

Under-12

Under-8

Under-4

FINAL: Texas , West Virginia

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.