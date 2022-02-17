How To Watch and Listen To No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Texas Tech

The Red Raiders march into Austin looking for a season sweep of Texas

AUSTIN -- The Longhorns are looking for some consistency headed into the final stretch of their season.

Texas (19-7, 8-5 Big 12) was easily handled by then-No. 10 Baylor 80-63 on Saturday, yet pulled out a tight 80-78 overtime win over Oklahoma in Norman on Tuesday. But with No. 11 Texas Tech headed into the Erwin Center Saturday morning, the chance to find some rhythm isn't going to be easy.

The Red Raiders (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) are coming off of one of their best wins of the season Wednesday night in a convincing 83-73 win over No. 7 Baylor in Lubbock that helped stake their claim as one of the top teams in the country.

The Longhorns suffered the same fate on Feb. 1, falling 77-64 in an emotional game that saw Texas coach Chris Beard make his return to Lubbock.

This time though, Texas will have the fans at its back in what should be a closer contest. The Longhorns have the second-best home record in the conference (15-1) behind the Red Raiders (16-0). The Horns' only defeat was in a one-point loss against Kansas State on Jan. 18.

According to reports on Tuesday, Texas forward Tre Mitchell is stepping away from the team for an unknown amount of time. The Longhorns will have to prepare for a tough matchup without him.

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to Texas vs Texas Tech on Saturday morning.

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: No. 20 Texas (19-7, 8-5 Big 12) vs. No. 11 Texas Tech (20-6, 9-4 Big 12)

ESPN's BPI: Texas 61.6 percent chance to win

Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 19 at 11:30 a.m. C.T

Where: Frank Erwin Center - Austin, TX

TV/Streaming: ABC

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network - SIRIUS XM 83

