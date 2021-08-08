Texas Hoops Target Keyonte George Announces College Commitment

The number-one ranked shooting guard in the country will be staying in his home state

One of the Texas Longhorn's top basketball recruiting targets for the class of 2022 announced his college commitment on Sunday, as Keyonte George of iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy (Lewisville, TX) declared that he will be taking his talents to Waco to play for the defending national champion Baylor Bears.

In the hoops class of 2022, George is the number-one ranked shooting guard in Texas and the number two overall player in the country, according to 247Sports.

This commitment to a rival Big 12 school like Baylor is a huge loss on the recruiting trail for Texas and head coach Chris Beard. The Longhorns are in the midst of a major roster overhaul that saw the team land some of the best transfers in the country over the summer, as George would have added to the elite talent level for the future of the program.

Baylor is in the middle of a roster overturn as well, as the defending national champs saw four of their main contributors from last season take their talents to the NBA. The Longhorns surely wanted to take advantage of this opportunity by securing a commitment from George. Now, the team will have to face him twice in 2022.

Since his visit to campus on June 4, George had been trending towards selecting Texas. His commitment to Austin seemed even more likely after Beard and Co. managed to snatch George's iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy teammate Arterio Morris.

Morris committed to Texas on July 17 and was the first official recruiting grab for the program for the class of 2022. He is the sixth-best point guard in the country and the 29th overall player in his class, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

For George, the future is certainly bright. The 6-foot-4 combo-guard is an explosive athlete that uses great technique and awareness is every aspect of his game. He's an aggressive player that can get downhill in hurry, and he's shown that he's more than capable of hitting tough contested jumpers in the lane or behind the arc.

George has all the physical tools to take a big leap at the next level. He'll be a tough matchup for the Big 12 conference in the foreseeable once he arrives in Waco. And that's if he chooses to maintain his eligibility past his freshman season.

